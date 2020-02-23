Dear Abby: Daughter-in-law reaches out to icy family's new fiancee

SHARING GOOD WILL IN THE MIDWEST

DEAR SHARING: It is entirely possible that Tami has taken the cold shoulder she has received personally. She is lucky to have you as an ally. If you haven’t already, it would be a kindness to have a private chat with her and share what you have written to me about your in-laws’ family dynamics.

Although you are well-intentioned, at this point, you would be jumping the gun to give her any of the heirlooms. Once she and your brother-in-law are married, and she has been accepted into the family, ask your mother-in-law if she would mind your doing so.

DEAR ABBY: My mother passed away six years ago. I have two older brothers and a father in my immediate family. There was a rift between my brothers and me several years ago. I made clear to them in a letter how badly they had hurt me. Instead of apologizing, they choose to no longer have a relationship with me.

Dad refuses to get involved. He says his kids are adults, and we should work it out. Recently, he admitted he was verbally abusive to my mom while I was growing up. I remember it well from my childhood. I believe my brothers mimicked his behavior with me while I was growing up and as adults.