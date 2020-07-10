Dear Abby: Cross-country relationship is kept a secret from mom

DEAR ABBY: I’m in high school. My boyfriend lives across the country in a different state. He is a teenager, too. I have asked people for advice about this before and mostly gotten the same answer. They say, “Wait ‘til you’re older,” or, “Your mom is just looking out for you.” I don’t believe it.

So I’m asking for advice on how to tell my mom that I’m in a long-distance relationship, and I would like to meet him in person. We met on a game about a year and a half ago. We’ve dated twice before for about a month or two. But now we have been dating for almost five months.

When I told my mom about him, she didn’t like him. She doesn’t even know him! How can I convince her that he’s a good person and she just has to get to know him so she’ll let me see him? I’m afraid to tell her because the idea makes me nervous. She refuses to understand that he is good to me, and he loves me and I love him. Although we’re only teenagers, we have talked about forever. Do you have any advice for me?

STRUGGLING IN

PENNSYLVANIA