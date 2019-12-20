Dear Abby: Couple quarrels over money spent on their granddaughter

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I are retired and financially comfortable. I have my spending money, and he has his. The problem is, he doesn’t want me to spend any money on my granddaughter. I pick her up from school every day, give her an afternoon snack, and on Friday, we stop and get something special. My husband thinks my daughter should pay for my gas and provide snacks for her child. I disagree. I love doing things for my granddaughter and buying things for her every once in a while. When I do, he goes nuts, packs up his clothes and goes to his camp. After a few days he will call. I have lived with this behavior all our married life (55 years). He has fussed so many times and made me so depressed, I just want to die. He says he loves me, but I wonder. If he loved me, he would want me to be happy — doing things with my granddaughter and getting her pretty things every now and then because it makes me happy. I don’t go out and get my hair or nails done. I don’t drink or smoke, and we don’t go out to eat at expensive restaurants. His complaining is driving me crazy, and I can’t live like this anymore. She’s 10 and growing up so fast. All I want is to enjoy her the little while I have left. Advice?