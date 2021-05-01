Dear Abby: Couple clashes over time spent with sons

If I go anywhere with my sister or a friend, I must wait until he is gone. If he gets home before I do, he’s sitting on the porch waiting for me. He is not physically abusive, but I feel like a prisoner. I have told him several times how it makes me feel, but he doesn’t seem to get it. I really need some advice.

TRAPPED IN GEORGIA

DEAR TRAPPED: Your husband doesn’t get it because he doesn’t WANT to. What he is doing is NOT a demonstration of love or concern for your safety. It’s an example of his own insecurity and need to control you. This is a big red flag, and my advice is to call the National Domestic Violence Hotline and discuss this with someone there because what’s happening could escalate into abuse. The toll-free phone number is: (800) 799-7233.

DEAR ABBY: I love my grown children and grandchildren, but I hate it when they come “home” for a week or more. My house gets turned upside down and inside out, and I end up losing my temper. Then I feel like an awful mother. I suggested we all meet somewhere else, but it didn’t go over well. Help!

INVADED IN NORTH DAKOTA

DEAR INVADED: Your suggestion may not have gone over well with your children and grandchildren, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t “suggest” it again. And when you do, make sure they understand you are saying it because when they visit they leave your home in disarray, which creates more work for you than you are comfortable doing. Unless they are willing to make sure your home is as neat when they leave as when they arrived, enough is enough.

