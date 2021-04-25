Dear Abby: Cost of college may be obstacle to daughter's dreams

DEAR MOM: With the house in foreclosure and money owed to the IRS, your husband is right to be concerned. Sometimes the best-laid plans go awry because of circumstances beyond our control, specifically the volatile economic climate we have been experiencing.

That said, I think you may be overdue to have a frank talk with your daughter about what she may have to do in order to supplement the grants being offered by the college of her choice. If she is willing to work over the summer and possibly beyond — and considers taking out a student loan of her own — she should be given the chance to live her dream.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been together 15 years. We used to be inseparable. He was my best friend.

Ever since our daughter was born nine years ago, we rarely spend time together. Most of his free time is spent in the basement doing woodworking; I spend my time upstairs or outside. I don’t think he enjoys my company anymore.

I have told him this, and he says it’s not intentional, and he loves me more now than ever. But it feels to me like we are growing apart, and I am very lonely. Because my daughter is who I spend most of my time with, she is the one who suffers my moods when I’m sad and upset with him. What can we do to be friends again instead of just parents?