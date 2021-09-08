Dear Abby: Clue in your husband on your texting habits

DEAR ABBY: I have been married for 28 years to the perfect man. We married when I was 20 and have three grown children. There are stresses in our life, but they are mostly related to extended family. We never argue. We truly have an ideal marriage.

I work outside the home and have become “friends” with a guy there. I enjoy texting and talking with him. He’s single, and he makes jokes and asks me if I’m “still married.” I would never cheat on my husband, who does give me a lot of attention. So why do I do this? — GUILTY IN THE MIDWEST

DEAR GUILTY: Because you are human — and the attention you are receiving is flattering. You didn’t mention whether your husband is aware of the flirtation. If he isn’t, that may be the reason you feel guilty.

I think it’s time to clue your husband in. If you do, he may not object. However, if he is threatened, in the interest of keeping your perfect marriage perfect, let this friend know that from now on your communications will have to be strictly business.

