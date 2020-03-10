Dear Abby: Clash over money threatens to undermine reconciliation

You say that until now you have kept your finances separate because you each have your own incomes. My advice is to refuse to be manipulated. Your wife should pay to have her belongings returned, just as she paid to have them sent away without verifying whether the story was true.

DEAR ABBY: When I was a child, my dad told me, “If it weren’t for you kids, there are so many things your mother and I could have.” What I remember most was the intensity in his voice.

When I was old enough to work, I had a job after school so I could pay for my own clothes although my family wasn’t poor. My father repeatedly let me know I was “lucky” I didn’t get taken out of school to help support the family. When I graduated from high school at 17, I immediately went to work, and I paid for my board.

I married at 18 to get out of the house and paid for my own wedding. It never even occurred to me to ask for help. When I ended up divorced, I worked my way through college. When I graduated, my mother had to make my father go to my graduation because he didn’t want to.

I have never been able to shake the feeling that I don’t have a right to anything, and I’m not good enough. My other siblings are a mess, too. How do I shake this feeling of not being worthy?