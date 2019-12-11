Dear Abby: Childhood abuse led woman to long life of promiscuity

DEAR ABBY: I was molested by my sister’s husband in 1959. I was 5 years old. Growing up in the late ‘50s and ‘60s, sexual abuse was never discussed in my parents’ home. It just wasn’t done then. Of course, my brother-in-law told me it was “our little secret.” This has affected my entire life. I didn’t get counseling for it because I didn’t remember it. I became promiscuous at a young age, but I cannot remember any of the sexual episodes. I have been with several thousand men and don’t remember any of them. I came up with a theory that each time, I went into a “fugue state.” I understand it’s common in children who are molested young. I am horribly ashamed of my behavior, and I beg God nightly for forgiveness. I’m married with a 29-year-old son, and my husband and son know all about my activities during our entire marriage. I have been chaste now for more than a year and doing my best to not “fall off the wagon.” My sister and her husband are now elderly, but I still want to tell her that he abused me. He also abused his adopted daughter, who ran away when she was 14. Should I tell my sister about what he did to me, or must I take it to my grave? (We are already estranged.)