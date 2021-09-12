Dear Abby: Cancer patient's wig draws unwanted attention

That said, consider wearing your wig to a beauty salon and talking with a stylist about what you’re encountering. Wigs that aren’t custom-made can have so much hair that they don’t look natural — particularly if the wearer didn’t have thick hair to begin with. A good stylist may be able to thin the wig for you so it looks more natural.

DEAR ABBY: I have been living with a secret for more than 17 years. I have a little sister and brother who think I’m their cousin. My father doesn’t want me to tell his wife or them the truth: He’d had an affair with my mother while he was engaged, and I was the result.

My father and I stopped talking a year ago. Since I no longer have to worry about disappointing him, I feel this is the right time to tell them. What do you think? Can I tell them now and possibly start some type of relationship with them? They’re in their mid- to late-20s now. — SECRET CHILD

DEAR SECRET CHILD: Because your half-siblings are now adults, I see no reason why you must remain silent and continue to protect your father. However, because you have NOT had a close relationship with them, I am cautioning you that your news may not be received warmly or regarded as “good” news, particularly by their mother.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0