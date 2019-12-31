Dear Abby: Bride-to-be attempts to keep costs and hurt feelings down

DEAR BEWILDERED: If you invite one close co-worker’s significant other and exclude the other, there are guaranteed to be hurt feelings. If you explain that you don’t feel she is in a committed relationship (after a year!), you will get yourself deeper into hot water because she will be insulted. Believe me, if you do what you are considering, it’s going to cost you far more than the price of two dinners.

DEAR ABBY: I’m a 67-year-old woman. I’ve been single all my life but now wish I could find a companion to share my later years with. My problem is, I’m not interested in a sexual relationship. I have never been good at the physical part of intimacy. As a result, I’ve had limited experience and not much luck with men. When I was younger, I had a reasonably healthy sexual appetite, but couldn’t seem to do “the act” right, although I enjoyed the prelude.

My idea of a relationship now would be with a kind, supportive man who likes to dance and enjoy life, but who’s OK with no sex. Is this a reasonable expectation at my age, or should I just give it all up? I don’t even know how I’d go about finding such a partner without fearing I’d have to prove myself and experience more loss.