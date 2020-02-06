Dear Abby: Bridal shower guest already gave gift once

DEAR ABBY: My niece on my husband’s side was engaged to be married two years ago. There was a bridal shower, and everyone gave gifts or gift cards. Two weeks after the shower, the wedding was canceled because of the groom-to-be’s infidelities. The shower gifts and gift cards were never returned nor was anyone reimbursed.

The same niece is getting married to someone else now. Another shower is being given for her. Everyone on her side of the family is invited. Are we required to give gifts again? Can we attend the shower and not give a gift? Should we all just not attend? Please help.

ALREADY GAVE ONCE

DEAR ALREADY GAVE: Any unopened gifts from the first shower should have been returned to the givers. Because they weren’t, you are not “obligated” to give the bride another gift. However, if you plan to attend this shower, in my opinion, you should not go empty-handed.