Dear Abby: Bisexual man takes breaks to see others

DEAR ABBY: My boyfriend, “Ashton,” is bisexual. After we have fights, he takes “breaks” and uses them to be with other men. He has several friends who are bisexual or transgender. He is presently in the closet about his status because he comes from a Christian family and lives in a highly conservative area.

He was still maintaining contact last year with his on-again, off-again boyfriend, “Will,” even though he swore nothing was going on between them. He always rushed back to Will or kept him on the side during his other relationships as well. I almost broke up with him four months ago over his hanging out with Will.

Now he wants his friend “Cody,” who is a transgender male, to stay with him for several days for an upcoming concert there. I’m in the process of moving to his area, but I don’t trust him not to have sexual relations outside of ours. My straight male friends have warned me not to trust him.

Should I break up with him because I don’t feel he respects his female partners as much as he does his male ones? It also seems like he has a double standard with sharing phone details. I share mine openly, but he isn’t as open with his, which leads me to think he’s still got someone else on the side. Yet he wants me to see only him. Help! — FRUSTRATED GIRL IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR FRUSTRATED: Because someone identifies as bisexual does not mean the person is incapable of being monogamous. Ashton, however, seems to use these “breaks” to consort solely with other males. He may be using you to hide his true orientation from his Christian family. None of this bodes well for your relationship. Listen to your friends. They may have more insight into Ashton’s character than you do.

P.S. People who hide their phones often have more going on than they are comfortable revealing. Consider this another red flag, and reconsider both the move and your romance with him.

DEAR ABBY: I have a lifelong friend whose oldest child has always been led to believe that his stepmother is his mother. The stepmom has had two children of her own now, and it is clear that she treats her own kids far better. I recall example after example. When does the charade end?

I have been close friends with the kid’s dad since childhood, but that poor kid will feel betrayed when he finds out who his mother really is and that I was one of the adults who knew and kept it from him. He will be 18 soon. What can I do? — SILENCED IN THE WEST

DEAR SILENCED: Talk to the young man’s father. Point out that because of genetic testing, it’s only a matter of time until his son learns the truth about who his birth mother is, and it would be better if the news comes from his father.

DEAR ABBY: I recently posted on Facebook about how I never get any recognition from my only son on my birthday, Mother’s Day or any holiday. My daughter-in-law then responded that I care more about my dogs than my grandchildren. I live in Florida; they live in Kansas. Last year, I offered to fly the girls to Florida for a visit but was told no. I have asked that they come for a visit, but no visits have happened.

I live alone and have five rescue dogs, three rescue cats and foster abandoned kittens. In order for me to visit them, I would have to pay for airfare, parking and a pet sitter, and would need a family member to pick me up and usher me around. I responded that if they wanted to pick up the tab, I would be happy to visit.

They claim I do “nothing” to be a grandmother to their girls. Abby, I started a 529 college fund for them years ago. When I asked what they want me to do, I received no response. At this point, I’m considering changing my will and the beneficiary of my life insurance. When I asked again about what they wanted, she said she needed time. It’s been weeks. What now? — NOT MEASURING UP

DEAR NOT MEASURING UP: Not knowing your son and daughter-in-law’s financial situation, I can only suspect that the reason they haven’t taken you up on your invitation to visit is that they can’t afford airfare for four and think you can better afford to do the traveling. It is a shame you had to publicize on Facebook the fact that you have such a distant relationship with them, rather than pick up a phone and discuss it privately.

I’m not sure what you expect your daughter-in-law to do at this point. (Offer to pay for some or all of your expenses?) Your money is, of course, yours to do with as you wish after your death. But wouldn’t it be better spent cementing a relationship with your family while you’re alive than using it to punish them after you are gone? There are alternative ways to “visit” virtually, to stay in touch and show an interest in your grandkids. More and more people do it these days, and it isn’t difficult.

DEAR ABBY: I’ve been married 30 years to a man who is a good person in every way except one. He lies to me. It’s mostly about inconsequential things, but over the past six months, his lies or omissions have rocked the foundations of our marriage. He does it typically to cover up behavior he’s ashamed of.

He has promised to be more truthful and transparent, but recently I caught him lying about something I saw with my own eyes. When I called him on it, he admitted the truth. Each time, he swears he will do better. Is he a pathological liar? I feel like I’m at the end of my rope, but I hate to throw away 30 years of marriage and maybe many more if it’s something that can be addressed. Please help. — SICK OF LIES IN MASSACHUSETTS

DEAR SICK: It appears the man you are married to is a compulsive liar. By now it must be clear to both of you that unless he’s willing to work on his inability to tell the truth and seek help from a mental health professional, nothing will change. If you are serious about “throwing away 30 years of marriage,” offer him that option before consulting a lawyer.