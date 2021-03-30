Dear Abby: Best friend calls the police after man threatens suicide

Tim is clearly very ill and, unfortunately, there is little you can do to fix what’s wrong with him (which is plenty). If you know his family, inform them about what has been going on. And because he doesn’t know if he can continue being friends with you, leave it up to him to decide.

DEAR ABBY: My brother’s wife is pregnant, and there is talk about their moving to the state where her family lives. There are only three people in my sister-in-law’s family (one is elderly and two others work full time) who may provide her with support during her transition into motherhood. On the other hand, there are 10 of us who could help them emotionally and physically if they stay here.

My sister-in-law plans on being a stay-at-home mom, which I wholeheartedly support. My brother would move to the state where her family resides only in order to appease her. Our family is closer than her family. I feel we can provide them with more love and support than her family. What can I say or do to show them that living near our family is the best decision?

NEAR IS BETTER