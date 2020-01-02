Dear Abby: After Mediterranean honeymoon, man refuses to live with wife

DEAR ABBY: My heart is breaking for my friend who was married just a month and a half ago. She and her husband went on a two-week Mediterranean cruise for their honeymoon. They have not lived together since then. Her husband says he loves her, and I know she loves him, but he has no immediate plans to live with her! She’s heartbroken and is planning an annulment. What advice do you have?

THROWN IN MARYLAND

DEAR THROWN: I wish you had shared a few more details about their situation. I’m surprised your friend wasn’t aware of her husband’s feelings before she married him.

However, as sympathetic as you are about her situation, my advice is to be there for her to lean on but refrain from giving her advice. She’s going to have to figure this out for herself. Some couples do better if they live separately. But if what her husband has in mind was a surprise and is unacceptable to her, she is doing the right thing.

DEAR ABBY: I’m not sure if anyone else has this problem. My husband is constantly grabbing me, either my breasts or my crotch. It’s day and night. We have been married almost 40 years, and I am sick of it.