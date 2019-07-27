‘Found another crab!”
Hubby and I looked over at the Cool Dad on the beach. The one in full snorkel regala, toting a net, which now ensnared a small green crab.
I gave my son the side eye head jerk that said, “go check out whatever thing Cool Dad found because it very likely is the only cool thing you will see today.”
The boy’s half-hearted trudge through the water told me what I already knew. It wasn’t the same as finding it yourself.
My kid had an empty bucket and a wonderful little thing called — unrealistic expectations.
His head had been filled with stories of the wonders one could find at the ocean’s edge, culminating with a picture of his friend holding a horseshoe crab the size of his head.
But the truth was, we were out of our depth. We were Adirondack lake people looking for prehistoric shelled monsters in salt water.
I walked in the warm shallows among the seagrass, poking at clumps with my toes, hoping something would come alive, knowing if anything actually did I would run from the water screaming.
“I am going over to the sea wall and see if I can find a starfish or sea cucumber,” yelled Cool Dad to his kids.
I rolled my eyes at hubby. Now the guy was just rubbing it in.
I looked at my two daughters sitting in the sand. I needed a new strategy.
“I will give $5 to the first person to find a crab.”
“Oh!” called Cool Dad to his kids. “Here’s another.”
“Make it $10,” I said. “And daddy will buy everyone ice cream.”
The hermit crabs we had found at the beach the night before — so many, in fact, it crossed that fine line between ‘wow, that’s awesome’ to ‘wow, that’s invasive” — were now a distant memory.
My son wanted more. He wanted the big prize.
So we plodded around mucky backwaters. Poked at more things with our toes.
But the sun was setting on our last night.
We had run out of time.
Almost.
“Wait, there’s one,” whispered my boy, like the spindly creature, all long legs and sharp edges, could hear him.
He reached down and slowly … picked ... up ... the spider crab.
As promised, I screamed.
I screamed because I didn’t want him to get bitten or pinched or whatever spider crabs do to ward off nasty little boys. I screamed because I didn’t know what else to do. But most of all, I screamed for joy.
Because the kid had found his prize. And there’s nothing like finding it yourself.
