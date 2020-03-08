Column: The sad forlorn wail of an old dryer

My life was turning into a country music song.
First the flat tire. Made a wrong turn the night before, ran over a screw.
Now I was at the laundromat with my tiny spare because my dryer broke.
Then kicking me when I was down, was the quarter machine at Lots-A-Suds, which refused to give up its treasures.
All that I needed was for my dog to run away. Or die, as they tend to do, in such sad songs. And if I owned a dog, I am sure it would have.
Eager to problem solve, I left Lots-A-Suds, crossed the street and was walking across the vast parking lot toward the grocery store to write a check for five dollars in quarters when my bladder, touched by the frigid temps, began to dance like nobody was watching.
And it was as I stood there, bent over in the empty lot in an odd yoga-like pose, trying to hold in my contents, I thought about my life choices up to that point, including drinking that large bottle of water just before going to a laundromat with no public rooms of rest.
I wondered, in my suspended state of Eagle Pose, if someone even at that very moment was stealing my T-shirts, which admittedly would be an odd thing to steal. But I figured it must be a sizable concern given the amount of signage warning me not to leave my clothes unattended, which they now very much were.
I was failing at laundromat-ing.
But, to my defense, the laundromat was failing me as well. Beyond the broken quarter machine, it didn’t even have one of those tabletop, second-hand stores I had come to expect at laundromats. You know, the card table in the corner hawking old paperbacks, VHS tapes and knee-high panthose all for a quarter placed in the honor box. The laundromat I frequent on camping trips has one of those, and I like to poke through the copies of “Smokey and the Bandit” and the cross-stitch pattern books to pass the time.
I’d have plenty of time to pass too. Lowes, despite its vast resources and barbecue grills, could not scare me up a dryer for a week or more. And the way my family plows through articles of clothing that would put me roughly 30 loads behind.
My loved ones treat their bodies like contamination sites. If any piece of fabric touches any part of them for any length of time, it is contaminated and must be laundered, or at least thrown on the floor to be eventually laundered.
Wear a shirt for an hour—dirty. Put on a shirt and immediately take it off—dirty. See a clean, folded shirt on the bed but don’t feel like putting it away and shove it onto the floor—dirty.
The old dryer had enough of their shenanigans. She had been crying out for weeks, and I had done everything short of rubbing her down with bacon grease to quiet her. But finally it was just too much and she left us.
And this was the result.
Stuck bladder-full, pockets quarter-less in a parking lot worrying over the safety of my T-shirts.
If only I had a guitar.
Martha Petteys writes a weekly column for The Post-Star. Write to her at petteyshome@gmail.com or visit her on Facebook.