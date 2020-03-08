Column: The sad forlorn wail of an old dryer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I was failing at laundromat-ing.

But, to my defense, the laundromat was failing me as well. Beyond the broken quarter machine, it didn’t even have one of those tabletop, second-hand stores I had come to expect at laundromats. You know, the card table in the corner hawking old paperbacks, VHS tapes and knee-high panthose all for a quarter placed in the honor box. The laundromat I frequent on camping trips has one of those, and I like to poke through the copies of “Smokey and the Bandit” and the cross-stitch pattern books to pass the time.

I’d have plenty of time to pass too. Lowes, despite its vast resources and barbecue grills, could not scare me up a dryer for a week or more. And the way my family plows through articles of clothing that would put me roughly 30 loads behind.

My loved ones treat their bodies like contamination sites. If any piece of fabric touches any part of them for any length of time, it is contaminated and must be laundered, or at least thrown on the floor to be eventually laundered.

Wear a shirt for an hour—dirty. Put on a shirt and immediately take it off—dirty. See a clean, folded shirt on the bed but don’t feel like putting it away and shove it onto the floor—dirty.