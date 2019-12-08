Facebook’s National Cat Day came and went and I did nothing.
Much like National Black Dog Day and National Talk in An Elevator Day, I ignored the social media holiday.
It seemed the most fitting way to celebrate a creature who spends 23 hours a day indifferent to my existence. He lives his life. I live mine. Until around 3 a.m.
That’s when my cat has a George Bailey-level epiphany, demonstrating a sudden wish to connect and celebrate that this really is a wonderful life.
“Meow …. MEOW,” said the beast, dropping onto my head and walking across my chest in a “I love my dry kibble” sort of way.
I pushed the cat onto the body to my right and began a little game my husband and I like to play called, “Let’s See Who Can Pretend To Be Asleep Better.”
My husband is excellent at this game. He usually wins when he wakes just long enough to remind me that he didn’t want a cat in the first place.
“MEEEEEOW,” repeated the beast, placing all of its weight on a single paw in the center of my sternum in a magical way that felt like he would poke a hole through my chest and into the center of the earth.
I get up, usually to a bowl overflowing with kibble. He does not need food, he just needs my acknowledgment that there is food and that I am willing to get out of bed to point to it. I, then, give the animal a scratch on the head and go back to bed, leaving cat and kibble to their own devices.
But not this night.
This night the bowl is empty. I went to the place we keep the kibble. Not there. I begin clumsily opening cabinets like I was at a stranger’s house looking for a drinking glass.
Nope, not here. Not there.
I felt a wave of panic, followed by an equal-sized wave of anger. Who poured the last kibble and did not report?
My cat won’t eat tuna from the pantry. Or snips of chicken from the fridge. Or a disk of bologna tossed at his head from across the room.
He eats dry cat food.
And I had none.
I went back to bed.
“Meow… MEOW… MEOW!!!”
I shut the bedroom door. The beast jimmied it open with his softy paws. Then he dropped his body weight onto heads and harpooned sternums.
I pretended to sleep till we reached the crescendo.
And by that I mean my husband getting annoyed enough to drive to the store.
But not before reminding me he didn’t want a cat in the first place.
