We have various birthday traditions in my house. One of them is you get a birthday candle in whatever you eat all day, every meal.

Of course, since I always seem to be out of those cute little cake-topper candles, the birthday boy or girl usually gets a giant white tapered jammed into their English muffin. Soup can be a challenge.

The other tradition, the family does what you want, watches what you want, eats what you want, because you are Dictator for A Day.

Which leads me to last week.

“I got myself a birthday gift,” said my husband, directing all of us to follow him.

He lead us into the garage … to a cage of chickens.

“Oh no, why on Earth-”

“It’s my BIRTHDAY!” he burst, like a kid reaching safety in a game of tag.

I didn’t say another word. I did, however, look at the faces’ of our three children. None of them seemed at all surprised by the caged-chickens-in-the-garage revelation.

“You knew about this…all of you,” I said.

“Daddy got them last night, but he told us not to tell you,” said my youngest, who spewed her pent-up secret information like a breached balloon.

“Not to tell me till today,” I said. “His birthday.”

My husband smirked.

“It’s my birthday,” he said again.

He had wanted to add a couple hens to our brood after a fox took a few of our beauties. But the reputable Craigslist bird seller wouldn’t give him the two hens unless he took the giant rooster too.

I am not a fan of roosters. For starters, that whole cock-a-doodle-doo wake-you-up in the morning is a real thing. And roosters can be mean.

But this rooster was different. He was a giant compared to the two hens, but docile. Black and white, with ornamental feathers running the length of his chicken legs, he walks with a hitch, like a man trying not to get the cuffs of his pants wet.

The two hens were young, not old enough to produce eggs. They were also a bit odd. I hadn’t seen tail feather like that on hens before.

Then sitting on the porch a couple days later, I watched the two hens circle each other like a pair of MMA fighters. Then their neck feathers puffed out like those dinosaurs in Jurassic Park that took out Newman with their poison spit. They circle each other, necks puffed, circled, then attacked.

Hens don’t act like this.

My suspicion was confirmed the next day when I looked out the window to see one of the supposed hens making a National Geographic-level move on one of the real, actual, egg-laying hens.

Because my husband got three roosters for his birthday.

It’s all right. Payback is coming.

I’ve always wanted one of those little pigs that people shove in teacups.

And guess whose birthday is next week?

Martha Petteys writes a weekly column for The Post-Star. Write to her at petteyshome@gmail.com or visit her on Facebook.

