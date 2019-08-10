‘Mommy...” came the whispered voice over the phone.
“Something bad has happened. Hold on, let me go to a secret place so I can tell you.”
I sat at my work desk, phone to ear, listening to the rustlings of my youngest cloistering herself inside her private panic room.
An ordinary person, on getting a call from a child that “something bad has happened,” would clutch the chest and begin sputterings that include the usual “What’s wrong?!” and “What happened?!”
But I remained calm. This was just part of the process.
My little one is a mandated reporter. And she reports on it all.
“OK,” says the child, speaking from her closet like the heroine of a Lifetime movie.
She has no tally of tragedy, just a list of emergency numbers from the fridge with mom’s name on top and an old home phone used by telemarketers, grandma and the child for SOS calls out to the world.
“So Sam and I were fighting,” she began, “because he kept tickling me so I started tickling him and I told him to stop and he told me to stop, but neither of us stopped. Then daddy got real mad and told us both to stop.”
Here the child paused her breathless account to give her audience of one a moment to take it all in and offer the appropriate reaction of horror and dismay.
“Mom did you hear what I said?”
“Yes baby, that all sounds awful. I love you.”
“But mom, you don’t understand!”
The child caught herself and brought her voice back down to a whisper.
“So then Sam poked me in the rib and I poked him in the rib...”
Yes, summer is in full swing, which means lots of time for rib poking. I give them chores. Books before electronics, at least in theory. And I haul their rears to pools and parks. But they prefer rib poking above it all.
If things get really interesting at home, I get text reports from the older children as well. Dinner was burnt. A dish was broke. A remote was lost. A cat threw up. I am updated whether I like it or not.
And this is where my husband impresses me.
“So how was your night?” I asked, calling him as I drive home from work.
“GREAT!” he said with the exuberance of a cartoon tiger on a cereal box.
“Really?” I said, recalling the children’s reports of dinner basically alighting into a ball of flames, sore ribs all around, and anarchy just shy of spray paint graffiti on the walls.
“Yup! Great night.”
I paused giving this audience of one a moment to take it all in and give the appropriate reaction.
“That’s great,” I said. “And something I really needed to hear.”
