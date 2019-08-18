“Do you know what I love about our family?” asked the youngest.
It was one of those magic moments. Unsolicited adoration.
“Yeah, what’s that?” I asked.
“We can eat and then go on spinny rides and not throw up.”
Not exactly the marketing line I was after, but I’d take it. I nodded, then turned my attention back to the magician’s stage where a line of kids were busy tearing paper into shreds.
I am an easy audience at a magic show. I want to be fooled. And this one had me stumped.
How would the magician restore all that paper confetti to its former 8 x 10 glory?
Magic words spoken, I leaned to the edge of my seat. The kids unfolded their fisted hands and then ... bits of paper rained down to the stage floor.
That was odd.
I brushed off this unusual nontrick, as I did the “phone magic” at the start of the show, which was really just the audience “liking” the magician’s Facebook page for a chance to win a T-shirt.
It was our third day at the amusement park and we were taking a break from the spinny rides (which, as heralded, we have a knack for not vomiting on) and catching a magic show. And if the promotion for the show was even half true, I was about to get my doors blown off, put back on and blown off again.
This guy had performed all over the world — Vegas, all 50 states, he entertained the troops and did something or other at the Pentagon. All of which begged one simple questions — why was he here? At an amusement park.
After much lights, flash and shadow puppetry, the man of the hour came out and I began wondering, what is wrong with me? Had I become cynical in my old age of 42? Had I lost my belief in magic, dropping it on the ground somewhere by the go-karts?
It was time for the grand finale and I was determined to be awed. I made sure all my doors were unlocked and just slightly ajar.
A container of water was brought onto the stage. The magician was going to get inside the water.
No ... wait, he was not getting in the water, his assistant was getting in the water.
Next, we would see the magic happen right before our very eyes!
No, strike that. The magic would happen right behind a velvet curtain.
Golden knotted ropes were draped over the curtain in a “I am locking up this floating curtain wink, wink” sort of way.
I am not sure what magical thing was supposed to happen, but I was ready for anything.
Next, golden cords removed, velvet curtains drawn back, we discover someone else was inside the water! It is the magician ... no, wait ... it isn’t the magician, it is his other assistant?
But where was the magician?
Just then a hobo stumbled down the aisle. Oh, heaven’s bells! It was the magician!
He had walked to the back of the auditorium, put on a hobo wig and walked back in.
Show over.
I clapped in confusion, door still fully hinged despite my best efforts to will them open.
We shuffled from the theater out into the sun, ready to ride spinny rides and not throw up.
Now that is some real magic.
