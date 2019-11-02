I am a fantastic “hello”-er.
I get loads of practice. It’s part of my job to say “hello” to people when they walk in the door and give them a smile as wide as Kansas.
Not to brag, but I kind of rock it.
“Hello!... Hi!... Hello!... Hello!... Hi!”
It’s true, sometimes I can drift into Tony the Tiger territory, informing those who politely ask after my well being that, “I’m GRRRREAT!” But when I hear that tell-tale cartoon tiger in my voice, it’s my cue to dial it back, as my greeting has crossed the line from friendly to aggressively friendly, from cordial greeting to straight-up heckling, calling out to relative strangers like a kid in a backwards shirt at the playground trying to be everyone’s friend.
There’s a certain formula, afterall, to the greeting. You say a “hello.” The other person tosses one back, maybe adding in a little “how are you?” or a “can you believe this weather?” (which I’ve discovered works with any weather as people it seems can never believe ANY of it.)
But not everyone follows the rules.
“Hello! How are things going today?” I said, blasting an old man with a paper cup of coffee with that Kansas-metered smile.
“Welp,” said the man. “I’m not worm food yet.”
In my years of experience, I have discovered that no one can make a simple greeting get weird quicker than an old man.
My brain kicked into action, “worm food?...worm food?”
I might wax Tony the Tiger at times, but old men have a special gifting in terms of the greeting.
I’m not worm food yet… ahhhh, I know this one. This greeting can be lumped into the same category as, “Every day that I wake up is a good day,” and “At least I am still on the right side of the grass,” and, the fantastically blunt, “I’m not dead yet.”
It is like men reach a certain age and a switch is flipped. After a lifetime of humdrum hellos, they are suddenly determined to spend the rest of their days waxing creative, throwing the rest of us off.
You have free articles remaining.
Think Dad jokes but you see the whole world as your children.
“Hey… when do they start serving the cocktails here?” says one older gentleman walking in.
“Oh shucks, you just missed cocktail hour,” I said.
I was quick with the response… because he asks the same question every day. Also, I work at a gym.
I have another who likes to ask me when I am going to start taking Irish step dancing classes. Honestly, I have no idea why.
And another who tries on various foreign accents — cowboy, pirate etc.
Another who shares his poetry.
And still another who greeted me by saying, “Life could be worse, I could be getting a prostate exam.”
They keep us on our toes.
“Ok, I’ll see you tomorrow!” I said to the old man in red suspenders, making his way to the exit.
“Yup, you will,” he said. “Lord willing and the creek don’t rise!”
I smiled.
“That’s GRRRRRREAT!!”
Martha Petteys writes a weekly column for The Post-Star. Write to her at petteyshome@gmail.com or visit her on Facebook.
