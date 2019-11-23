He is such a good kid. Look at him waiting on the front porch.
He must have gotten my text and ran right out.
I like to group text hostile threats to my family before leaving the grocery store: “Leaving store now. Home in 12 minutes. I need all hands on deck. IF YOU HAVE TO GO TO THE BATHROOM, DO IT NOW!”
Experience had taught me to include this last line. There’s a sudden need to occupy the room of rest that seems to hit my entire family the moment an imperative demand is handed down. In an instant, no one is able to feed the cat, empty the dishwasher … or carry in a week’s worth of groceries because they are all in the bathroom, together I can only assume, waiting for the moment to pass.
You can imagine this delights me to no end.
But here was my son, not only standing on the front porch but smiling like he should be wearing a button that says, “Ask me. I’m here to help!”
And yet, he didn’t walk out to the car. He just kept standing there. Smiling. Waiting.
I parked and popped the trunk. The kid still hadn’t left the porch.
I threaded grocery bags up my arm and began the slow wobble in, expecting him to meet me at any step.
And he DID meet me...
… with an ice cube.
“Hey, HEY! STOP!”
Wet cold snaked up my back. Arms, occupied with a week’s worth of provisions, were useless against my attacker.
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s payback, mom! It’s payback!” he laughed.
Ahhh, payback, I thought. And with that statement, I knew his actions were justified.
It was payback in the same way my children attack me with the vacuum cleaner hose, because I do it to them. Payback the same way they tickle my feet when I am trying to relax even when I say, “knock it off and I mean it.” Payback like the way they spray me with the laundry room water bottle. Or stick me with banana stickers.
“Payback for all the cold hands, mom,” said the boy now, just in case I didn’t fully grasp the cause part of this particular effect.
It is true. I use my children like my personal hand warmers. No kid warm back, armpit or neck is safe when the weather turns brisk.
My son focused on finding a breach near my collar.
“Stop it …” I said.
But it is hard to be serious when you are laughing.
“I mean it …”
It’s hard to correct someone when they are following an example you set.
I dropped the groceries onto the porch and wrestled my ice cube assailant to the ground. I am still bigger than he is, stronger too. But I won’t always be.
I need to get all my strikes in now, because I know payback is coming.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.