{{featured_button_text}}

He is such a good kid. Look at him waiting on the front porch.

He must have gotten my text and ran right out.

I like to group text hostile threats to my family before leaving the grocery store: “Leaving store now. Home in 12 minutes. I need all hands on deck. IF YOU HAVE TO GO TO THE BATHROOM, DO IT NOW!”

Experience had taught me to include this last line. There’s a sudden need to occupy the room of rest that seems to hit my entire family the moment an imperative demand is handed down. In an instant, no one is able to feed the cat, empty the dishwasher … or carry in a week’s worth of groceries because they are all in the bathroom, together I can only assume, waiting for the moment to pass.

You can imagine this delights me to no end.

But here was my son, not only standing on the front porch but smiling like he should be wearing a button that says, “Ask me. I’m here to help!”

And yet, he didn’t walk out to the car. He just kept standing there. Smiling. Waiting.

I parked and popped the trunk. The kid still hadn’t left the porch.

I threaded grocery bags up my arm and began the slow wobble in, expecting him to meet me at any step.

And he DID meet me...

… with an ice cube.

“Hey, HEY! STOP!”

Wet cold snaked up my back. Arms, occupied with a week’s worth of provisions, were useless against my attacker.

“It’s payback, mom! It’s payback!” he laughed.

Ahhh, payback, I thought. And with that statement, I knew his actions were justified.

It was payback in the same way my children attack me with the vacuum cleaner hose, because I do it to them. Payback the same way they tickle my feet when I am trying to relax even when I say, “knock it off and I mean it.” Payback like the way they spray me with the laundry room water bottle. Or stick me with banana stickers.

“Payback for all the cold hands, mom,” said the boy now, just in case I didn’t fully grasp the cause part of this particular effect.

It is true. I use my children like my personal hand warmers. No kid warm back, armpit or neck is safe when the weather turns brisk.

My son focused on finding a breach near my collar.

“Stop it …” I said.

But it is hard to be serious when you are laughing.

“I mean it …”

It’s hard to correct someone when they are following an example you set.

I dropped the groceries onto the porch and wrestled my ice cube assailant to the ground. I am still bigger than he is, stronger too. But I won’t always be.

I need to get all my strikes in now, because I know payback is coming.

Martha Petteys writes a weekly column for The Post-Star. Write to her at petteyshome@gmail.com or visit her on Facebook.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments