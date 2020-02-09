Column: On the tip of my tongue

Martha Petteys Follow Martha Petteys Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This was a woman who felt comfortable paying in euros.

She had that smooth sophistication that comes with donning a neckerchief and an accent from a foreign, if not altogether unrecognizable, land.

No white zin for this one. She sipped red wine so dry it would make most mortal mouths recoil and spat in one of the decorative ficus.

She and her husband were our teammates at trivia night, a fundraiser for the local historical society. A man on stage laid out the rules as we prepared to play. I figured they could cover the European art questions and conjugation of French verbs. I’d handle everything else. At home, after all, I am kind of a beast at Trivial Pursuit (true, it is the Disney Juniors Edition, but smarts is smarts.)

I started off strong. Well, not with the first question. Or the second. But I knew the third question. And almost knew the fourth. And even when I didn’t know the answers, I made my face look like it was right on the tip of my tongue, when in all actuality it wasn’t anywhere on my tongue.

“What do you call the study of words and their origins?”

My heart leaped. I knew this one!

“Lexicology,” I whisper hissed across the table to our team captain.