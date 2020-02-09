Column: On the tip of my tongue

This was a woman who felt comfortable paying in euros.
She had that smooth sophistication that comes with donning a neckerchief and an accent from a foreign, if not altogether unrecognizable, land.
No white zin for this one. She sipped red wine so dry it would make most mortal mouths recoil and spat in one of the decorative ficus.
She and her husband were our teammates at trivia night, a fundraiser for the local historical society. A man on stage laid out the rules as we prepared to play. I figured they could cover the European art questions and conjugation of French verbs. I’d handle everything else. At home, after all, I am kind of a beast at Trivial Pursuit (true, it is the Disney Juniors Edition, but smarts is smarts.)
I started off strong. Well, not with the first question. Or the second. But I knew the third question. And almost knew the fourth. And even when I didn’t know the answers, I made my face look like it was right on the tip of my tongue, when in all actuality it wasn’t anywhere on my tongue.
“What do you call the study of words and their origins?”
My heart leaped. I knew this one!
“Lexicology,” I whisper hissed across the table to our team captain.
Neckerchief took another long quaff of red wine.
“No, it is Etymology,” she said. The only thing she was missing was a tiny dog to pet the way one does when plotting an evil plan.
We locked eyes. Whose answer would the table submit?
“Lexicology,” I repeated.
“Etymology,” she said cooly.
“I thought... it was Lexicology,” I said, ashamed to be buckling so easily. I couldn’t help it. It was that accent. Her breadth of knowledge lay well beyond Disney princesses and mouse lore.
“Etymology” she said again. “I am quite sure of it.”
The “quite sure of it” did me in. I stepped aside.
She was right after all. It was Etymology. And her winning streak continued, with only brief interludes of lucidity on my part.
“What end of an egg comes out of a chicken first? Flat end or pointed?”
My friend, who was sitting next to me, poked me in the rib.
“You should know this,” she whisper hissed. “You have chickens!!”
“Yes, but I’ve never lifted one up and studied its bottom when an egg comes out. That’s kind of a private thing!” I whisper hissed back.
The announcer continued.
“In the game of cribbage …”
“Oh, I know this one!” I shouted before the full question was out.
All eyes turned to me. I held on to the moment of spotlight as long as I could.
“You know cribbage?” asked my friend.
“Oh cribbage?” I said, shrinking in my chair.
“I thought he said Quiddich. Never mind.”
Martha Petteys writes a weekly column for The Post-Star. Write to her at petteyshome@gmail.com or visit her on Facebook.