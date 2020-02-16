Column: No power leaves a void

I pulled up alongside the giant menu board.
Its screen, like the Hebrew’s pillar of fire lighting a path in even the darkest hour, was … black?
I peered into the void. Willing, as it were, glowing images of happy hamburgers, or my true ambition, a large hot coffee with an embarrassing amount of cream and sugar, to appear on its electronic surface.
“What is happening right now?” I said to my daughter, feeling I needed to call a witness to give voice to what I was seeing.
“I think they are closed,” she said, with the sort of hesitation that showed she too was having trouble believing this turn of events.
The fact that the parking lot was empty. Or that the building was dark. Or that handmade paper signs hung on each door meant nothing.
It was the vacant drive-thru menu board that did us in.
It’s funny how no lights and 18 hours without a shower and you suddenly feel your hardship is akin to carrying your belongings in a handkerchief tied to a stick and spending the days riding the rails.
We sat another moment in the McDonald’s parking lot. But nothing changed. There was still no coffee. No haphazardly wrapped breakfast burrito with mild sauce packet and single napkin.
“Well, there is only one thing to do,” I said to my daughter.
She nodded in agreement, aware of the contingencies in such emergencies.
“Let’s go find a Dunkin Donuts.”
The two of us had set out that morning, stopping first at the YMCA, following the Village People’s long-sung instruction of where to go when I am down and need to pick myself off the ground and make all my dreams come true. The dreams coming true part, was a bit of an overstatement, but we were able to shower and charge our phones.
I also just needed to get out of the house as I didn’t want to play any more “when do you think the power is going to come back on?” game.
The games goes like this:
“When do you think the power is going to come back on?” asks my son, poking at a candle.
“Don’t know,” I said.
“Do you think it will be before 6?” he asks, pouring hot wax onto a plate.
“Don’t know.”
“Do you think it will be out all night?” he asks, covering his fingers in warm wax.
“Don’t know.”
“Do you think it will come on in the morning?” he asks, pinching the flame with his wax fingertips … plunging the kitchen into darkness.
And now here we were the next morning, the power was still not on and now we found ourselves rolling in an Dunkin Donuts parking lot that was … empty.
“What. Is. Happening?”
The apocalypse.
This was it. As sure a sign as the Four Horseman riding across the sky.
Ice I understand.
Power outages I get.
But a dark doughnut shop on a Saturday morning? This was getting serious.
Martha Petteys writes a weekly column for The Post-Star. Write to her at petteyshome@gmail.com or visit her on Facebook.