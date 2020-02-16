Column: No power leaves a void

“Well, there is only one thing to do,” I said to my daughter.

She nodded in agreement, aware of the contingencies in such emergencies.

“Let’s go find a Dunkin Donuts.”

The two of us had set out that morning, stopping first at the YMCA, following the Village People’s long-sung instruction of where to go when I am down and need to pick myself off the ground and make all my dreams come true. The dreams coming true part, was a bit of an overstatement, but we were able to shower and charge our phones.

I also just needed to get out of the house as I didn’t want to play any more “when do you think the power is going to come back on?” game.

The games goes like this:

“When do you think the power is going to come back on?” asks my son, poking at a candle.

“Don’t know,” I said.

“Do you think it will be before 6?” he asks, pouring hot wax onto a plate.

“Don’t know.”

“Do you think it will be out all night?” he asks, covering his fingers in warm wax.

“Don’t know.”