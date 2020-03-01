Column: My free time

Martha Petteys Follow Martha Petteys Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

What do you like to do in your free time?

The question asked by my interviewer had thrown me. And it reminded me I really need to take up a hobby if for no other reason than to have a solid answer when people ask, “what do you like to do in your free time?”

“Ummmmm….” I said, attempting to fill the silence.

Had I a reasonable hobby, like one, say, involving yarn, I would have been able to shout, “I knit!” Or, showing a sporty side, “Play tennis!” Or, brooding artist, “I paint things!”

What I REALLY did in my free time didn’t seem nearly as beguiling.

“I do laundry.” “I change the cat box!” “Put meat in crockpots!” “Search for computer cords!”

Without a respectable activity in my arsenal, I cast back to my morning with my friend at the sledding hill and said the only answer I could think of in the moment: “I like to sit in my minivan, drink coffee and read a book while my kids do things.”

There was a pause and a chuckle from the interviewer as if to say, “is that your final answer?”

I should have just said knitting, but now I was committed and needed to explain my odd-ball answer.