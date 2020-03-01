Column: My free time

What do you like to do in your free time?
The question asked by my interviewer had thrown me. And it reminded me I really need to take up a hobby if for no other reason than to have a solid answer when people ask, “what do you like to do in your free time?”
“Ummmmm….” I said, attempting to fill the silence.
Had I a reasonable hobby, like one, say, involving yarn, I would have been able to shout, “I knit!” Or, showing a sporty side, “Play tennis!” Or, brooding artist, “I paint things!”
What I REALLY did in my free time didn’t seem nearly as beguiling.
“I do laundry.” “I change the cat box!” “Put meat in crockpots!” “Search for computer cords!”
Without a respectable activity in my arsenal, I cast back to my morning with my friend at the sledding hill and said the only answer I could think of in the moment: “I like to sit in my minivan, drink coffee and read a book while my kids do things.”
There was a pause and a chuckle from the interviewer as if to say, “is that your final answer?”
I should have just said knitting, but now I was committed and needed to explain my odd-ball answer.
I had brought my friend Paula to the hill that morning with our brood of children. Paula had reached for the car door handle, readying to press out into the elements when I stopped her.
It was my time to shine. Display my talent, if you will.
“Wait, wait, what are you doing?” I said to my apprentice.
“I am going to sled with the kids,” she said.
I smiled at her ignorance.
“No, now we sit and wait.”
“What are we waiting for?”
I watched through the windshield as our troupe started their maiden voyage up the sledding hill.
“We wait to see if we are missed or needed.”
I wanted to explain to my interviewer that there is just something about the pure deliciousness that comes with feeling everyone is happy, active and taken care of and you, in turn, can be completely lazy, relax and wish for nothing save a dashboard microwave to warm your beverage.
“Oh, I like this,” said my friend, nestling herself back into the van’s heated seats.
I knew it was a special
moment for her, as she savored the rest that comes with the discovery of your child’s independence. I wish I had something to offer her like a flute of champagne.
Absent of that, I did the next best thing.
“Want some gum?”
We chewed our gum. And after 10 minutes, our two youngest began trudging in our direction.
“Looks like our time is up,” I said. “We are missed and needed.”
It was time to join them on the hill.
Maybe someday I will get a respectable hobby.
But for right now, yarn just can’t match this.
Martha Petteys writes a weekly column for The Post-Star. Write to her at petteyshome@gmail.com or visit her on Facebook.