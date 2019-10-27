There are those moments in life. The watershed ones.
The ones where you know, after this moment, life won’t be the same.
That moment happened Monday.
As is their custom, my family spent the weekend treating the house like a rockstar’s hotel room. Now, they had all cleared out and I was left behind to put out the fresh towels, scrape pancakes off the ceiling and, if I am lucky, find a nice tip in the laundry.
It was as I was sweeping cereal and Nerf darts across the kitchen floor that it happened. I saw something under the corner of the rug. A glob of something.
I moved closer.
Was that a foot?
I pulled the carpet back, squinting my eyes in that weird way people do when you don’t want to clearly see what you are about to see.
But squinty eyes or not, I saw it all.
Yes, it was a dead mouse. But it was more than that. It was a dead, rotting mouse that no one had bothered to notice.
Have you ever smelled death? Authors, since the beginning of time, have riffed on “the stink of death.” And yet here it was, death in the middle of my kitchen, unregarded and unquestioned.
You have free articles remaining.
What did this say about my home? My family?
I did the only logical thing. I went to my phone.
It was time to group text. Not one to let a teaching moment pass, I got to work. In all caps, naturally.
“SEE WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU DON’T CLEAN UP AFTER YOURSELF? PICK UP YOUR DIRTY SOCKS!!”
This mouse was the poster child for my cause. The propaganda for my piece. The watershed to my moment.
Of course, you can’t always predict how people will react to a message, no matter how well crafted.
My son texted back, asking that I leave the mouse so he could look at it more closely when he got home. My daughter spun it her own way, requesting that “when dad cleans up the mouse, can you have him clean up the dead snake in the driveway too. That snake has been there a week, totally gross.”
And Hubby was unmoved. He responded to my tirade call to action with a thumbs up emoji, as if finding dead animals in the kitchen was something we did every Tuesday.
I stewed for a while. Then I went to look for more money in the laundry.
I left the mouse there. Under the carpet.
I wanted everyone to have their moment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.