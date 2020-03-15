Column: Its been a fun ride

This started 16 years ago as a pregnancy column.
It was only supposed to last a few months. But, like someone said to me recently, “anything worth doing, is worth overdoing.”
So I just kept writing.
And you, dear reader, kept on reading. And for that I thank you.
You were there for me with the birth of my first child, Abigail. She’s now 15.
You were there when she took her first steps and cut her own hair.
Two more kids followed. Sam is now 12. Lilian, or as we like to call her Lil’ the Pill, is 9.
You were there for me when I learned important early parenting lessons like: you are never more needed by your family than the moment you step into the shower; beads shoved into body holes are rarely life threatening; and head lice really is as gross as one would imagine.
And you were there each time I misplaced one of my children like one does a pair of reading glasses.
I have always tried to find the funny in life. The silver lining. Even as my husband drove me to the ER that Fourth of July after a beetle flew in my ear and tooled around inside my head like a scene from a horror flick, I thought, “this is revolting, but hey, it will eventually make a great column.”
We shared more than just laughs. You shared in my sorrows as well. You were there with me when my brother passed away. And again, a year and a half later, when my biggest fan, my mom, died as well.
I am thankful to my husband who never complained when I “picked on him” in the newspaper. Okay, who am I kidding? He would always complain, especially when he would go into work on a Monday morning to, “I heard what you did ... hahaha … read about it in the newspaper.”
He still gets teased about the time a flock of chickens pooped inside his car.
My favorite columns, however, always involved my Dad. He is always saying and doing wacky things, like having long discussions on the glories of Lite Spam “which is just as good as the real thing.” Or, during our trip to Washington D.C., after learning we couldn’t carry our packed lunches on a tour of the Capitol, Dad suggested we hide our lunch somewhere outside rather than toss it in the trash.
“Okay, let me understand this, Dad. You want to hide a bag in the bushes in Washington, D.C.?”
(Pause)
“Well… when you put it THAT way, it doesn’t sound as good,” said Dad, proving once again why he is the best writing muse.
It has been a great run, dear reader. But it is time for a change.
I recently accepted a new job. It is the fancy pants kind. I get my own office, and I have to start wearing grown-up clothes.
I won’t have the same time I once had to write. And so, I must say goodbye.
It is time for me to try something new.
I will miss our talks.
Thank you for listening to my stories. And letting me be a part of your Sunday.
Martha Petteys has written a weekly column for The Post-Star for the past 16 years. Today is her final column. She has accepted a job with Silver Bay YMCA. You may write to her at petteyshome@gmail.com or visit her on Facebook.