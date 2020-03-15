Column: Its been a fun ride

We shared more than just laughs. You shared in my sorrows as well. You were there with me when my brother passed away. And again, a year and a half later, when my biggest fan, my mom, died as well.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

I am thankful to my husband who never complained when I “picked on him” in the newspaper. Okay, who am I kidding? He would always complain, especially when he would go into work on a Monday morning to, “I heard what you did ... hahaha … read about it in the newspaper.”

He still gets teased about the time a flock of chickens pooped inside his car.

My favorite columns, however, always involved my Dad. He is always saying and doing wacky things, like having long discussions on the glories of Lite Spam “which is just as good as the real thing.” Or, during our trip to Washington D.C., after learning we couldn’t carry our packed lunches on a tour of the Capitol, Dad suggested we hide our lunch somewhere outside rather than toss it in the trash.

“Okay, let me understand this, Dad. You want to hide a bag in the bushes in Washington, D.C.?”

(Pause)

“Well… when you put it THAT way, it doesn’t sound as good,” said Dad, proving once again why he is the best writing muse.