I had sat down for my “you got through the day” reward chocolate chip cookie and Facebook scroll when I saw a post no dragged-out person who just plunked down wants to see.
“Our birthday boy became a teenager today. We are so…”
The gears in my brain began to turn like a turbine coming back online, rotating faster and faster as I put words together: birthday, teenager, today.
Finally, gray matter up to full speed, I processed the situation: it was my son’s best friend’s birthday, and the party was NOW!
“Oh great...”
Cookie still chewing in mouth, I ran down the hallway, still not sure where I was going, but quite sure running was the appropriate way to get there.
It had been a whacky 18 hours. It started the night before, when my son decided at the inconvenient time of 10:30 to take a shower. My kids have an odd habit of, when I say, “Bed now, and I mean it!” to announce that they still haven’t showered. And this time, that announcement was followed by the news that we were out of hot water.
This lead to a late-night check of the basement and the discovery that the reason the hot water heater wasn’t working was because it and the rest of the basement were under a foot of water.
The storm had knocked out our sump pumps.
And though house challenges are not new to us, each seems to test our marriage in a new and interesting way. Over the next several hours, there would be multiple trips to the home improvement store. Bent over, toiling in a cramped space, praying to our Lord and Savior each and every time we plugged something into an electrical outlet because we were literally standing in water up to our calves.
There were PVC pipes separating at just the right spot to flush one with cold water. Crying. More praying. And threats to just leave it all as is, sell out and move to an apartment or, possibly, a tent in the backyard.
But we eventually got through it. And so it was 18 long hours later that I was celebrating such accomplishments with my cookie and some good old-fashioned FB trolling when I realized I had forgotten about the birthday party.
I jumped to action, darting into my son’s room to grab clothes. He was at his grandmother’s house a couple miles up the road, and I know the haphazard way the kid dresses, so he would need to change before going anywhere involving real live non-family sort of people.
Then I stopped at the household birthday gift bag depository tote for an old bag and some recycled tissue paper. Then to hubby’s wallet for a crisp 20.
I tossed the money loose into the bottom of the gift bag, along with a sheet of wrinkled yellow paper.
Still in my sloshy puddle boots from the basement, I then headed for the door with the gift in one arm, clothes in the other and a fresh chocolate chip cookie wrapped in my pocket.
This was definitely a two-cookie reward sort of day.
