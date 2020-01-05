Column: Hashtags of winter, dressing the part

I remember the first time I dressed my baby for winter.
The wrangling of squirming flesh. Zippers, cotton and misery.
“Here, see if this fits,” I said, baseball throwing a boot across the kitchen floor at my teenage daughter.
Fifteen years later, little has changed.
“Hey! You almost hit me!” said the girl, dodging the boot’s partner.
It was true. The pressure was getting to me.
I have a friend who pretty much spends December through March out of doors frolicking in the snow like a hyper yeti. She is always posting pictures of her adventures with an absurd amount of hashtags.
#GoPlayInTheSnow
#NortheastGirl
#IOwnSnowbootsThatFit
Her posts make me want to take action. That action, of course, being poke her with an icicle.
Unable to respond as I like, I pull on a pair of scratching wool pants, determined to shove my family out into the elements.
#KickingAndScreaming
It’s not that we are anti-outdoors. We just always seem to be ill-prepared for it.
“This scarf smells musty,” said my teen, wrinkling her nose in such a dramatic way it would get get stuck that way if noses were like rolling eyeballs. “So do the gloves. Or glove really. I can only find one.”
And this is where I start to get mad as I am quite certain my family has done this on purpose. All of it.
#EwwwMouseTurds
#WhereAreAllTheStupidWarmSocks
I don’t understand what they do with their winter gear at the end of the season. Perhaps they burn it all in an old oil barrel when I am not looking to celebrate the arrival of spring. All that I know is, finding clothing accommodations is a herculean task that makes me long for the days of squishing everyone into a car seat and covering with a blanket.
#SnowPantsDon’tFit
#2LeftGlovesDon’tMakeARight
I think I could do winter better, like to the level of good hashtags, if I just had better boots. And snow pants. And one of those tank machines that allows one to climb up the sides of snowy mountains.
And a large boat. Not that I could use a boat in the winter, but I think the thought of having one would make life more pleasant year around.
But as it is right now, I would just be happy with adult-sized gloves, not the kid pair I am currently wearing.
“Let’s go make some memories,” I said, slamming the door behind us.
“Wait a second, I will be there in a second,” I said, heading back inside.
#ShouldHaveGonePottyFirst
Martha Petteys writes a weekly column for The Post-Star. Write to her at petteyshome@gmail.com or visit her on Facebook.