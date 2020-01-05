Column: Hashtags of winter, dressing the part

“This scarf smells musty,” said my teen, wrinkling her nose in such a dramatic way it would get get stuck that way if noses were like rolling eyeballs. “So do the gloves. Or glove really. I can only find one.”

And this is where I start to get mad as I am quite certain my family has done this on purpose. All of it.

#EwwwMouseTurds

#WhereAreAllTheStupidWarmSocks

I don’t understand what they do with their winter gear at the end of the season. Perhaps they burn it all in an old oil barrel when I am not looking to celebrate the arrival of spring. All that I know is, finding clothing accommodations is a herculean task that makes me long for the days of squishing everyone into a car seat and covering with a blanket.

#SnowPantsDon’tFit

#2LeftGlovesDon’tMakeARight

I think I could do winter better, like to the level of good hashtags, if I just had better boots. And snow pants. And one of those tank machines that allows one to climb up the sides of snowy mountains.

And a large boat. Not that I could use a boat in the winter, but I think the thought of having one would make life more pleasant year around.