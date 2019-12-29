Column: Flipping out over flippy yogurts

Every family has its conflicts.
“I bought six flippy yogurts,” I texted my two oldest. “All the same flavor. Two each. That’s it. No arguing ...”
But it’s how you handle conflict that is important.
“... and honestly, I’m taking a chance even doing this because Daddy might freak if he sees them coming into the house.”
Introducing, “The Battle of the Flippy Yogurts.”
For those unfamiliar with my family’s colloquial terms, a “flippy yogurt” is a store bought, square container yogurt with divider. One side is yogurt, the other is dry bits, like granola or Skittles or some such nonsense. Once ready to eat, you flip the dry bits into the yogurt and, in one subtle move, you have made everyone at the school lunch table jealous.
I bought them once as a treat because they were on sale and they immediately became a basic necessity, as vital a purchase as toilet paper and toothpaste.
Lunch packing is a nightly ritual. Three kids, all refusing to buy school lunch, means 15 packable meals a week.
My contributions to this process is as follows:
I chop up vegetable sticks. And… well, truthfully, that is all I do. I chop vegetable sticks and tell everyone to eat them. Beside that, they must fend for themselves.
As a result, lunch packing can get a little dog eat dog, as the natives tussle for the last bag of popcorn or, as is so often the case, the last flippy yogurt.
On this particular night, the older children had eaten all the “good flavors” leaving the youngest with the “gross ones.”
Now when I was purchasing the Strawberry Cheesecake flavored yogurt at $1.39 a pop I did not think of it as one of the “gross ones.” As a matter of fact, I thought I was being the hero.
But heros apparently buy Coco-Loco Coconut.
This resulted in much drama and finger pointing. The sliding of step stools across the floor. The climbing into the back of the refrigerator to see if any Coco-Loco Coconut flippies had fallen behind a brick of broccoli. There was yelling. Accusations. And arguing just shy of hand-to-hand combat.
And that’s when hubby snapped. And declarations were made.
“THAT’S IT!!! NO MORE FLIPPY YOGURTS IN THIS HOUSE. EVER!!!!!”
The “EVER!!” hung in the air like that night’s meatloaf.
The kids looked at me like they had just broken something.
They had. Their father.
I shot them a look that said, “you should have eaten the strawberry cheesecake.”
And that’s how overpriced square bottomed yogurts were banned from my house.
For a time.
Until a quiet peace was made. An unspoken understanding that they must get along.
And keep the flippies hidden in the back of the fridge.
Martha Petteys writes a weekly column for The Post-Star. Write to her at petteyshome@gmail.com or visit her on Facebook.