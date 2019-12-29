Column: Flipping out over flippy yogurts

As a result, lunch packing can get a little dog eat dog, as the natives tussle for the last bag of popcorn or, as is so often the case, the last flippy yogurt.

On this particular night, the older children had eaten all the “good flavors” leaving the youngest with the “gross ones.”

Now when I was purchasing the Strawberry Cheesecake flavored yogurt at $1.39 a pop I did not think of it as one of the “gross ones.” As a matter of fact, I thought I was being the hero.

But heros apparently buy Coco-Loco Coconut.

This resulted in much drama and finger pointing. The sliding of step stools across the floor. The climbing into the back of the refrigerator to see if any Coco-Loco Coconut flippies had fallen behind a brick of broccoli. There was yelling. Accusations. And arguing just shy of hand-to-hand combat.

And that’s when hubby snapped. And declarations were made.

“THAT’S IT!!! NO MORE FLIPPY YOGURTS IN THIS HOUSE. EVER!!!!!”

The “EVER!!” hung in the air like that night’s meatloaf.

The kids looked at me like they had just broken something.

They had. Their father.