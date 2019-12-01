We all need that friend.
You know, the one you can phone and start screaming at with little to no explanation.
“I HATE THIS DEVELOPMENT! ALL THESE STUPID SPLIT LEVELS LOOK ALIKE!! AND THERE WAS A DOG. AND A WOMAN. AND MY GPS SAYS I BELONG IN A FIELD!”
“OK, OK,” said my friend, knowing better than to tell me to “relax” or “calm down.” “Where are you and what is happening right now?”
She needed some backstory. And I suppose you do too.
I was playing the part of teen girl. My daughter had double booked herself that evening. Not wanting to break a commitment, I agreed to cover her babysitting job while she went to drama club auditions.
And that’s when the trouble started. The housing development I was headed to is basically a pile of cul-de-sacs, stop signs and fun house mirrors. It was dark. Oh, and I couldn’t remember the address.
But I persevered, eventually finding my destination. Ten minutes early, I waited in the driveway until exactly two minutes of and then headed to the door.
I rang the bell. No one answered. But the young couple was expecting me, and I knew they were busy with kids so I gave a friendly knock and headed inside.
The house was dark except for the glow of a TV screen. I heard a dog barking.
Strange, I thought, I didn’t know they got a dog.
I smelled cigarettes.
Strange, I thought, I didn’t know anyone smoked.
I saw a large older woman looking down at me from the top of the stairs.
You have free articles remaining.
Strange, I thought, who is…
“Can I help you?” asked the smoking woman with the barking dog.
“I… I… I…”
Then I did that thing people do when they are wrong, but are holding out a sliver of hope that they aren’t the one in error. Like when you call the wrong phone number and say to the person answering, “Hmmmm, isn’t this (insert number)?” half expecting the person to respond, “you know what, my apologies, that is the right number. I must have the wrong phone. Here is your person.”
“Isn’t this 7 Thornbush Court?” I asked.
“This is 7 Thornbush DRIVE,” she said. “You need to drive a mile down.”
I apologized and left the woman and her dog. Now late for my job, I ran down the driveway and began driving around the split-level-littered cul-de-sacs in search of a location that did not actually exist according to my GPS which was bent on parking me in an empty lot.
I pulled into one driveway. Then another.
The saving grace was the vehicle I was driving. A minivan is the car version of shrubbery in this sort of neighborhood. I blended in.
That’s when I phoned my friend.
“THERE IS NO HOUSE SEVEN!” I yelled.
Which was true, she explained.
“They live at 78.”
“WHAT!? ARE YOU KIDDING ME??” I said hanging up without saying goodbye. She’d understand. She’s that sort of friend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.