Column: Drink to your health

“I am waiting for the day they announce apple cider vinegar is bad for you...” said my teen girl, quite out of the blue.
“...like REALLY bad. Like will kill you. That will be an exciting day.”
“You are heartless,” I said.
“What? I’m just sayin’,” she added, as if this was all the salve needed to make me not suddenly want to lock my bedroom door at night.
But I understood where she was coming from. I feel the same way about people who drink from metal straws. And I am the only female I know who doesn’t bathe regularly in essential oils.
I have a friend, Steph, who lives down the road. I can always tell when she or anyone in her tribe has been to my house as for hours after the place smells so strongly of patchouli and lemongrass, I have to fight the urge to sell tie-dyes and CBD oil from my living room.
Truth is, I am too lazy to be trendy. By the time I figure out what thing I should be doing to improve my health, science turns against me.
Take drinking water. Product of the 80s, I know what it is to witness firsthand the magic of dissolving a packet of Rock-A-Dile Red Kool-Aid and two cups of sugar in a jug of water. (My mother, more health conscious than others, advised we only use 1 3/4 cups of sugar, which we all thought a mighty sacrifice.)
But I eventually said goodbye to the Kool-Aid Man and started drinking water because, according to “science,” water is healthier than Rock-A-Dile Red.
I started drinking bottled spring water because it was healthier than tap.
But then this seemed like a waste, so I started filling my bottle with tap anyway. Glacial springs are overrated.
I took reuse of my single-use seriously, proud of my rock star conservation efforts. I’d refill bottles til the labels fell off, the plastic sides crumpled in and things started to smell funny. Only then did I recycle them. I thought I was doing a great service to mankind.
You have free articles remaining.
Little did I know I was merrily skipping down a path to the open mouth of Hades.
“Did you just refill that water bottle?” asked my co-worker. “That’s gross.”
“You are gross,” I responded, which is hindsight isn’t the strongest retort, but with three kids, that is my instinctive go-to.
“That water bottle is single use. Chemicals leach in when you refill it.”
“How do the chemicals know I am refilling it?”
“They just do,” she shrugged. “You are drinking a bottle of chemicals right now.”
I looked at her the same way I looked at my sister when she told me a wine bottle wasn’t recyclable because it didn’t have a triangle on its bottom. I had seen my husband throw an entire toilet in the recycling bin and THAT got taken. The man in the big truck would take her wine bottle.
It was with this incredulity I shrugged off my water bottle whistle blower. I had been refilling my single-use bottles for more than 20 years. I wasn’t stopping now.
Yet, every time I took a sip, I couldn’t shake the thought.
Stupid chemicals just sitting there waiting for me to refill my bottle.
So four weeks ago, I got a reusable cup with a lid and hard plastic straw.
I started using that. Every day.
Until last Tuesday, when the straw broke in two.
I know, I know. Should have went with the metal straw.
Martha Petteys writes a weekly column for The Post-Star. Write to her at petteyshome@gmail.com or visit her on Facebook.