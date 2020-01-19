Column: Drink to your health

Martha Petteys Follow Martha Petteys Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

“I am waiting for the day they announce apple cider vinegar is bad for you...” said my teen girl, quite out of the blue.

“...like REALLY bad. Like will kill you. That will be an exciting day.”

“You are heartless,” I said.

“What? I’m just sayin’,” she added, as if this was all the salve needed to make me not suddenly want to lock my bedroom door at night.

But I understood where she was coming from. I feel the same way about people who drink from metal straws. And I am the only female I know who doesn’t bathe regularly in essential oils.

I have a friend, Steph, who lives down the road. I can always tell when she or anyone in her tribe has been to my house as for hours after the place smells so strongly of patchouli and lemongrass, I have to fight the urge to sell tie-dyes and CBD oil from my living room.

Truth is, I am too lazy to be trendy. By the time I figure out what thing I should be doing to improve my health, science turns against me.