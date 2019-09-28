People complain about Facebook getting it wrong.
But I’m not so sure.
I don’t understand algorithms. Or social media sorcery. And I never did figure out what Keanu Reeves was trying to do in “The Matrix.”
That said, I have a sneaking suspicion Facebook knows me better than I know myself.
So while I don’t jump at every pushed advertisement, friendly friend suggestion and news feed meme, each does give me pause, as I wonder, what does Facebook know that I don’t?
On this most recent afternoon, a targeted ad on my feed suggested the purchase of a set of human teeth. Not dentures. These were just a bunch of shiny loose teeth, shipped from Asia in as little as two weeks. I could have them at “a discount of 50-90%,” which, let’s be honest, at prices that good, it’s hard to pass up.
You never know when some extra teeth, tossed in the back of a junk drawer as a just in case, could come in handy one day.
But I did not purchase the teeth, at least not yet, nor did I buy the jellyfish floor lamp or dachshund wiener dog metal statue planter box, or the giant shapewear underpants that allows a person to conceal the equivalent of a Chevy in one’s midsection and still rock a cute party dress.
It did, however, cause me to think.
Facebook might not be a window into my soul. But I think it’s at least a peephole.
As such, I give its suggestions the respect they deserve.
Including friends suggestions. Most recently Facebook suggested I become friends with Amanda, an angry looking woman who I am sure could and would beat me up if given the chance. And Al, who looked in his profile picture to be dancing with a cat.
My favorite Facebook friend, after all, is not someone I’d expect to be chummy with … but Facebook knew.
My favorite friend is an old man named Don, who is a devastatingly prolific re-sharer. We’ve been friends about two years. And what I love about Don is, he doesn’t just reshare the normal “I have a case of the Monday” memes. His are pictures of little kids in hospital beds and dogs missing legs, always with the big, bold words, “I bet you don’t have the guts to share this.”
His posts stop me every time. I wonder, is it really because I don’t have the guts, Don? ... or is it because a picture of a dead kitten on the sidewalk, while sad, is not something I feel necessary to share.
I’m confident it is the latter, but I still appreciate and respect Don’s passion.
Don also likes, every couple months or so, to share a picture of Jesus, though it is not really Jesus but Obi Wan Kenobi in a brown Jedi robe. Under the pic are the words, “I bet you won’t share this because you are too embarrassed to have Jesus on your wall.”
Again, I am hesitant to share. But why?
Perhaps partly because I am not sure what Angry Amanda would do if I posted a picture of Obi Wan Kenobi dressed as Jesus on my wall.
I really do think she might pop me square in the mouth. Which brings me back to those teeth.
Man, that is a good price.
