Column: Disputing the facts of a movie classic

“OK, I stand corrected. You can ride an ostrich.”
“Did you just Google that when you were in the bathroom?” asked my teen girl.
“Don’t judge me,” I said. “And for your information, they apparently have very strong legs and as long as you weigh less than 150 pounds, you can ride one.”
My son began to grumble.
“Can I unpause the movie now?” asked the boy, interested only in ostrich-riding facts if he could ride one at that exact moment.
“Alright, alright, go ahead,” I said, falling back into the couch cushions.
One-year free subscription to Disney+, and we were going to use it.
Tonight’s special feature: “The Swiss Family Robinson”, initial release date 1960.
The mixture of animals on the tiny island where we found our marooned family was all-together fascinating as I had never seen a habitat that could support both flamingos and packs of hyenas. That with the tigers, alligators and zebras falling into quicksand, I could have scored on Exotic Animal bingo more than once. Add in the gobs of ostriches, which were so prolific the family started riding them just for fun, and you can see my need to Google.
“The variety of animals is because of the land bridge,” said my teen, in a way that said she did not appreciate me poking at a classic like the youngest Robinson boy was at that moment poking at yet another baby elephant.
My son, however, had other concerns.
“Why does everyone call her ‘Mother’? Like even her husband is calling her ‘Mother’.”
“Because they are Swiss and it’s the ‘60s,” I said, more interested in discussing Mother’s actions than her title.
I always compare myself to movie mothers, even the weird creepy ones. Actually, especially the weird creepy ones. Anyway, this movie mother was rubbing me the wrong way.
Here her husband and boys miraculously contrive a water-conveyor system, lug a pipe organ 50 feet into the air, magic up an island refrigerator and Mother complains because her sky mansion lacks safety railings.
All I can think, how much am I like her?
“She literally just started crying over the curtains! The curtains! Can you believe this?” I said to hubby, who gave me a look that said, he absolutely could believe it, which I found more than a little unsettling.
“Mother needs to get a grip ...”
My rant, however, was interrupted by the arrival of the yellow-pants pirate, by far our favorite character.
“Oh! He’s BACK!” my boy yelled.
This movie extra was our favorite because he simply could not be killed. He died the first time when he was stabbed by the pair of Robinson boys in an unrepentant “Lord of the Flies” sort of way. Then he reappeared with the pack of pirates a couple days later only to be killed in a rock avalanche trap. Then again by a log avalanche trap. Until ultimately meeting his demise at the hands of a coconut bomb.
At least we think he died.
Never have we talked, laughed and yelled at a screen as we did with this movie, making “The Swiss Family Robinson” a true classic in our home, to be brought out, much like those rideable ostriches in the encore scene, again and again and again.
Martha Petteys writes a weekly column for The Post-Star. Write to her at petteyshome@gmail.com or visit her on Facebook.