Column: Disputing the facts of a movie classic

“The variety of animals is because of the land bridge,” said my teen, in a way that said she did not appreciate me poking at a classic like the youngest Robinson boy was at that moment poking at yet another baby elephant.

My son, however, had other concerns.

“Why does everyone call her ‘Mother’? Like even her husband is calling her ‘Mother’.”

“Because they are Swiss and it’s the ‘60s,” I said, more interested in discussing Mother’s actions than her title.

I always compare myself to movie mothers, even the weird creepy ones. Actually, especially the weird creepy ones. Anyway, this movie mother was rubbing me the wrong way.

Here her husband and boys miraculously contrive a water-conveyor system, lug a pipe organ 50 feet into the air, magic up an island refrigerator and Mother complains because her sky mansion lacks safety railings.

All I can think, how much am I like her?

“She literally just started crying over the curtains! The curtains! Can you believe this?” I said to hubby, who gave me a look that said, he absolutely could believe it, which I found more than a little unsettling.