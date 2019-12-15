Column: Christmas memories in the moment

OK everyone, it’s time for family read aloud ... Hey ... HEY! You hear me?
I waited for a response.
Ghostly moans came from various corners of the house, not loud enough to incite a lecture from the mom, but loud enough to make general displeasure known.
“I have homework,” said the teen.
“Too bad. We are reading this book ...” I said, leaving off the, “... whether you like it or not” as I was still trying to create a little Christmas magic here and threatening tends to dampen the mood.
I began reading.
“But I am sure I have always thought of Christmas time when it has come round — apart from the veneration due to its sacred name and origin, if anything belonging to it can be apart from that — as a good time…”
“What does ven-der-nation mean,” peeped my youngest, playing under the tree with a nativity flanked by nutcrackers.
I stopped to muddle my way through an explanation, then picked up again.
Our family was haunted by the ghosts of read-aloud past, stories that had elicited “please, please read another page!” This was turning out to not be one of those.
And as familiar as we all were with the storyline, reading “A Christmas Carol” aloud is a bit like singing with the poulter’s prized goose jammed in one’s cheeks.
In other words, it’s a bit of a mouthful.
I had jumped on the yippee-let’s-read-a-holiday-classic bandwagon in the fall when we read, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” Howling October winds had knocked out our power. Unable to do anything productive (i.e. electronics), my family draped themselves across the furniture like cats as I read to them about the headless horsemen by LED flashlight, just like old fashioned times.
“He dies? Like his head really gets chopped off?” asked my 12-year-old.
My 9-year-old too looked scandalized.
I read on, delighted. The power came back three-quarters of the way through the book, but I shut the lights off and told everyone to pretend National Grid hadn’t rode in on a white line truck.
So it was in the glow of this success decided we would read the Charles Dickens classic starting Thursday next. This declaration was made by hubby, who at this present moment was dozing next to me as I struggled to press through a particularly twisty paragraph about the stock exchange. I poked him in the ribs and he startled like a kid caught drifting off in math class.
We used to read all the time together. But the kids are getting older and it isn’t easy finding stories we can all agree on.
But I will keep trying. Because the struggle is worth it.
I know I am creating memories, even if the memory is, remember when we read “A Christmas Carol” and everyone complained.
I can handle a few “Bah Humbugs” at the present, because I have my eyes on the future.
