Column: Christmas memories in the moment

OK everyone, it’s time for family read aloud ... Hey ... HEY! You hear me?

I waited for a response.

Ghostly moans came from various corners of the house, not loud enough to incite a lecture from the mom, but loud enough to make general displeasure known.

“I have homework,” said the teen.

“Too bad. We are reading this book ...” I said, leaving off the, “... whether you like it or not” as I was still trying to create a little Christmas magic here and threatening tends to dampen the mood.

I began reading.

“But I am sure I have always thought of Christmas time when it has come round — apart from the veneration due to its sacred name and origin, if anything belonging to it can be apart from that — as a good time…”

“What does ven-der-nation mean,” peeped my youngest, playing under the tree with a nativity flanked by nutcrackers.

I stopped to muddle my way through an explanation, then picked up again.

Our family was haunted by the ghosts of read-aloud past, stories that had elicited “please, please read another page!” This was turning out to not be one of those.