Column: Christmas choir concert hysteria

Once again we shuffled to the back with the standing room only crowd.
Hubby and I gave up on getting good seats at this sort of thing years ago.
We weren’t late. Twenty minutes early as a matter of fact. But parents at my kid’s school are the sort who camp out on sidewalks in the rain so prime seating and main lot parking is a long abandoned notion.
The elementary performers filed into the cafetorium and the dam on all decorum broke. Every seated adult immediately rose to that awkward half-seated, half-standing position and began frantically waving in an attempt to catch the attention of their little person. And every little person, in turn, squinted into the crowd to find their waving hand.
One dad, unable to contain the rush of emotions and need to make eye contact, came completely unglued. “MARY!!!” he shouted.
Mary gave a shy acknowledgement from the risers.
Yes, we had all just seen our children literally minutes before, but now it was different. Now, they were at the FRONT of the cafetorium and we were not. This was all it took to incite hysteria.
It was my youngest’s first school concert, and she was taking her job as the family’s star of the night very seriously.
“So mom...” said the child, who felt her concerns rose to the level of calling me at work earlier that day. “... I have two dress options for tonight. One is black with white stripes. I would wear a little sweater with …”
“Baby,” I cut in before she could begin discussing shoes and hair accessories. “We already talked about this. I will be home in half an hour.”
And a half hour later I was home, greeted by a child standing in the driveway.
“So I could wear a little sweater with …”
Her concert fervor had thrown me. Her older brother had set the school concert participation and excitement bar low in his elementary days, opening his mouth only long enough to yawn when he was on the risers. It was later discovered he joined choir because he had heard ice cream was involved.
Soon we were listening to such elementary school hits as “Hot Cross Buns” and “Mary Had a Little Lamb.”
And cellphones across the room filled storage with “Holly Jolly Christmas” as parents jockeyed for the best angle to capture the moment of brilliance.
My kid sang and did a brief ditty with a kazoot (kazoo to everyone else, but she called it a “kazoot” once and I can’t bring myself to correct her.)
Three kids, I should be used to all this by now.
So why am I waving like a maniac from the back of the cafetorium giving Mary’s dad a run for his money?
But I knew why.
I caught the eye of my little person behind a kazoo.
That’s one of the benefits of the being with the standing-room only crowd.
We are easy to spot.
Martha Petteys writes a weekly column for The Post-Star. Write to her at petteyshome@gmail.com or visit her on Facebook.