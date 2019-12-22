Column: Christmas choir concert hysteria

Once again we shuffled to the back with the standing room only crowd.

Hubby and I gave up on getting good seats at this sort of thing years ago.

We weren’t late. Twenty minutes early as a matter of fact. But parents at my kid’s school are the sort who camp out on sidewalks in the rain so prime seating and main lot parking is a long abandoned notion.

The elementary performers filed into the cafetorium and the dam on all decorum broke. Every seated adult immediately rose to that awkward half-seated, half-standing position and began frantically waving in an attempt to catch the attention of their little person. And every little person, in turn, squinted into the crowd to find their waving hand.

One dad, unable to contain the rush of emotions and need to make eye contact, came completely unglued. “MARY!!!” he shouted.

Mary gave a shy acknowledgement from the risers.

Yes, we had all just seen our children literally minutes before, but now it was different. Now, they were at the FRONT of the cafetorium and we were not. This was all it took to incite hysteria.

It was my youngest’s first school concert, and she was taking her job as the family’s star of the night very seriously.