It was one of those questions that stops a person in her tracks.

Unexpected. Direct.

“Mom…” said my teen girl, searching my face as if to discern an answer before my lips had a chance to part.

A question that causes everything else in this mixed-up world to fall away as you think how to answer.

“...you didn’t donate my ‘Never Fairies of Pixie Hollow’ book, did you?”

I suppose there were only two ways to answer — yes or no. But I chose a third.

“I ... don’t ... think … so,” I said.

Because the truth was, I wasn’t positive. While I do tend to error on the side of toss first, ask questions later with most everything, I do wax sentimental over children’s books. Every lost bird, pig with a pancake, llama looking for her mama, forgetful elephant, alien in need of underpants and monster in need of a haircut, I have kept.

But the Fairies of Pixie Hollow?

I got it for $5 from a garage sale. It wasn’t even a storybook, just a sort of resource guide on all things fairy. Fairy food, fairy dust, fairy talents, you get the idea.

And why ask for it now? The only explanation I could fathom was the 15-year-old could somehow sense its absence.

The girl was not satisfied with my non-committal answer. Like a cop giving a perp the shakedown, she began to close in.

“Mom, that book was my childhood in a binding,” she said, holding her gaze, searching my face.

She was trying to break me. I could feel it.

“I know, baby,” I said, scrolling through the ol’ memory bank of my last trip to the book donation bin.

Instead, all that I could think of was Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and the childhood record starring the misunderstood reindeer and his Christmas friends, the very same record my own mother gave away when I was a kid.

This was her Rudolph. Just like I, for years, poked at my mother for giving away my childhood etched on vinyl, I would never hear the end of this.

“Did you look on the bookshelf in the computer room?” I asked, sending the girl to search.

Then I snuck into the other room, because I had a sneaky suspicion where I could find that book.

Tucked away in a very special place.

For $30.

On Amazon.

Martha Petteys writes a weekly column for The Post-Star. Write to her petteyshome@gmail.com or visit her on Facebook.

