It was one of those questions that stops a person in her tracks.
Unexpected. Direct.
“Mom…” said my teen girl, searching my face as if to discern an answer before my lips had a chance to part.
A question that causes everything else in this mixed-up world to fall away as you think how to answer.
“...you didn’t donate my ‘Never Fairies of Pixie Hollow’ book, did you?”
I suppose there were only two ways to answer — yes or no. But I chose a third.
“I ... don’t ... think … so,” I said.
Because the truth was, I wasn’t positive. While I do tend to error on the side of toss first, ask questions later with most everything, I do wax sentimental over children’s books. Every lost bird, pig with a pancake, llama looking for her mama, forgetful elephant, alien in need of underpants and monster in need of a haircut, I have kept.
But the Fairies of Pixie Hollow?
I got it for $5 from a garage sale. It wasn’t even a storybook, just a sort of resource guide on all things fairy. Fairy food, fairy dust, fairy talents, you get the idea.
And why ask for it now? The only explanation I could fathom was the 15-year-old could somehow sense its absence.
The girl was not satisfied with my non-committal answer. Like a cop giving a perp the shakedown, she began to close in.
“Mom, that book was my childhood in a binding,” she said, holding her gaze, searching my face.
She was trying to break me. I could feel it.
“I know, baby,” I said, scrolling through the ol’ memory bank of my last trip to the book donation bin.
Instead, all that I could think of was Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and the childhood record starring the misunderstood reindeer and his Christmas friends, the very same record my own mother gave away when I was a kid.
This was her Rudolph. Just like I, for years, poked at my mother for giving away my childhood etched on vinyl, I would never hear the end of this.
“Did you look on the bookshelf in the computer room?” I asked, sending the girl to search.
Then I snuck into the other room, because I had a sneaky suspicion where I could find that book.
Tucked away in a very special place.
For $30.
On Amazon.
