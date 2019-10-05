It was the sort of startling noise that had I been a cartoon cat, I would have flipped skyward and sunk my claws into the ceiling.
I had been asleep, as had three-fifths of our house, when a sound akin to a jet filled with margarita machines shattered the silence.
“I would like a smoothie maker for my birthday,” said the teen girl, a few short weeks before.
The question threw me as such a request naturally would.
“A smoothie maker? Do you mean … a blender?”
She did. And not just any kind. A Ninja blender. Which is all very ironic as it was my understanding ninjas are supposed to be quiet.
I stayed in bed. I wouldn’t be able to fall back asleep, but I knew better than to leave this safe place.
The kids are older now. They don’t need me.
In fact, my 6 a.m. presence is met with mixed confusion and slight annoyance as I am inevitably in the way, taking up the bathroom or standing at the toaster counter when I clearly have no toasting intentions.
They have a morning rhythm. And I stay in bed now, listening to it.
The stomp of combat boots travels down the hall. The girl is already dressed in an outfit picked out the night before.
I hear the bare feet of my son padding here and there.
“Have you seen my shin guards?” he calls out into the universe.
The Ninja whirled back into action, working to decimate ice and strawberries.
The dryer door swings open, but not shut, as the boy now looks for his soccer shirt.
A dresser drawer is pulled open, but not closed, as he looks for his soccer socks.
“Mommmmm, MOMMMMMM, MOMMMMMMMMMMMM.”
By the third “mom,” it didn’t sound like the human language any longer. It had morphed into something like a baby goat in distress. Before I could act, there was a, “Never mind, I found it.”
A third pair of feet joined the party. The little sister is up. She really shouldn’t be as her presence is greeted much the same way as mine.
The big kids are on a tight schedule. They don’t have time to reach for drinking glasses or answering questions like, “who is going to clean up that cat throw up?”
You could almost hear her “harrumph.”
Feet start moving around again. Rapidly.
There’s the slide of canvas as book bags are slung over shoulders.
“Hurry up, I can hear the bus.”
The front door glides open. The screen door slams.
And it is quiet for a moment. Until one pair of feet comes stomping down the hallway.
It’s the youngest. And she wants to try one of those Ninja smoothies.
