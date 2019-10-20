It’s not like I felt unsafe.
My whole family was there after all, hubby included. And we were in a public place. A Buffalo Wild Wings to be exact.
It was just the man’s stare that was off putting.
Ours were the only two occupied tables in the restaurant’s outdoor section as it was really too brisk for such shenanigans as al fresco dining as my daughter reminded me more than once.
He was joined by a woman. She did not sit across from him as normal-people restaurant etiquette would dictate, but next to him. And now they were both staring.
Judging by the dishes on the table, they had long since finished their meal and were now just sitting there. Watching.
None of my family, of course, noticed anything amiss. But this came as no surprise. As much as I love my family, they are not the most observant pack of humans.
I didn’t allow this blatant creepiness to overthrow me. If the couple wanted to stare, let them stare, I said to just myself. I was here with my unobservant family to dine on overhyped wings in the too-cool-to-be outdoors and, by gosh, I was going to enjoy it.
I looked over at their table again.
I couldn’t help it. I wasn’t staring. Well, not exactly.
Just looking in a “what-are-you-looking-at?” sort of way.
Okay, maybe I was staring.
But they deserved it.
They were staring at me first. I was standing my ground.
I ate. I visited. I stared.
Finally it was time to pay the check and leave.
“Weren’t those people weird?” I said to my daughter, as we walked across the parking lot.
“What people?” she asked.
“The people sitting behind us! They kept staring at me the entire time we were eating.”
My daughter scrunched up her face in confusion as she processed the information.
“You mean the couple watching the game?”
“What game?”
“There was a football game on the TV above us. Didn’t you notice he was wearing a Michigan State jersey and hat?”
I was quiet for a moment. I hadn’t noticed.
Then I thought about the couple and their drive home after the game.
I wonder if they talked about the creepy lady who was staring at them.
Maybe they aren’t observant humans either.
At least that is my hope.
