Column: Bank-and-tell

What if Peter found out?

But I was being silly. It is a bank for goodness sakes! Just a different branch. And this one was closer. Easier.

No. One. Will. Care.

This is what I said to myself as I pulled into the parking lot. Still, I couldn’t shake the feeling that I was doing something wrong.

But no one would ever know.

Well, except for the blonde lady who greeted me as soon as I walked in.

She smiled and hello-ed me before I had crossed the threshold. I recognized her as a teller who subbed at my regular place, but there was no way she knew who I was or what I was up to. She saw hundreds of people a day.

This was not a smile of recognition. This was a friendly smile of welcome. That was her job. Smile and welcome the stream of nebulous faces that float past her chest-high-so-you-don’t-rob-me counter.

I would be fine.

“Don’t I usually see you at the other branch?” she said, right off the rip.

OK, I would NOT be fine.

“I … I was in a hurry today,” I said, stumbling for an excuse.