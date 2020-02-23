Column: Bank-and-tell

I’ve been seeing Peter for about a year and a half now.
He went to college outside of Boston and goes back often to visit friends. He recently moved into a new apartment.
I see him every Tuesday and Friday.
Peter is my bank teller.
Of course, when Peter is busy, Tyrone helps me, though he is usually working the drive-thru. And if Peter and Tyrone are both busy, I go to Alan, a slight, older man who reminds me of a wonderful character from a book. I imagine Alan playing chess in the park in his free time, feeding a pet mouse cheese from the pocket of his sports coat.
Peter, Tyrone and Alan all know my name too. As well as my opinion on gluten-free bread, “kids these days” and weird bank holidays.
And this was how life went, until last week.
“You know there’s a bank just up the road from here,” said my boss.
The fact that I didn’t realize for a year and a half that, just four blocks away, there was another bank, which I drive by twice a day, might make you think I should be the one feeding pets cheese from my pockets.
“Why don’t you just go there?” persisted my boss.
I hesitated. Imagining for a moment what going to another bank would feel like.
What if Peter found out?
But I was being silly. It is a bank for goodness sakes! Just a different branch. And this one was closer. Easier.
No. One. Will. Care.
This is what I said to myself as I pulled into the parking lot. Still, I couldn’t shake the feeling that I was doing something wrong.
But no one would ever know.
Well, except for the blonde lady who greeted me as soon as I walked in.
She smiled and hello-ed me before I had crossed the threshold. I recognized her as a teller who subbed at my regular place, but there was no way she knew who I was or what I was up to. She saw hundreds of people a day.
This was not a smile of recognition. This was a friendly smile of welcome. That was her job. Smile and welcome the stream of nebulous faces that float past her chest-high-so-you-don’t-rob-me counter.
I would be fine.
“Don’t I usually see you at the other branch?” she said, right off the rip.
OK, I would NOT be fine.
“I … I was in a hurry today,” I said, stumbling for an excuse.
She kept on smiling, but I knew what she was thinking.
“I will be back to the other branch next week,” I offered, breaking the silence.
Still smiling, her hands ticked away at the keyboard, punching numbers and checking my calculations, never making eye-contact with me as my excuse fizzled into the atmosphere.
She had heard it all before.
She handed me my deposit bag and I hurried out before anyone else saw me.
It was a close call. And I learned my lesson.
Peter, if you read this, I am coming back. Please forgive me.
Martha Petteys writes a weekly column for The Post-Star. Write to her at petteyshome@gmail.com or visit her on Facebook.