“Are you okay?” asked a passerby.
I was crouched next to a pillar in front of my workplace, hacking like a cat trying to bring up a furball.
“Oh yes,” I say, flashing my best smile, as if coughing is my all-time-favorite thing to do. “Just allergies, that’s all.”
Total lie. I don’t have allergies. Or asthma, either. But I find you can perform any manner of abominable bodily function, and as long as you blame it on allergies or asthma, people give you a free pass. Anything else, hazmat suit.
I was pushing into week four of my pneumonia recovery shenanigans. And after three antibiotics, two rounds of steroids, two chest x-rays and a handful of inhalers, the novelty had worn off.
I was well enough to return part-time to work, with the caveat that I might need to walk outside on occasion to clear the bronchial tubes in a rather amazingly dramatic way. To this end, I found a little hideaway spot behind a big white pillar where none would bother me. Well, almost none.
“Do you need some water or something,” asked another passerby.
“Nope, just a little asthma,” I said, waving my inhaler as proof I was part of the club.
I returned indoors and carried on with my job till my lunch break. And that’s when things get kinda weird; well, weirder than hiding behind big white pillars and lying about seasonal allergies.
I have a nebulizer. But not just any nebulizer. Mine is in the shape of a white pooch. According to the box, the nebulizer’s name is Rosco. Rosco the Nebulizing Dog makes a delightful motoring sound as it pumps my lungs full of albuterol for roughly 15 minutes every four hours.
Since Rosco needs an outlet to perform his magical function, my pillar secret place will not suffice. Instead, dog and master make a retreat to the bathroom where we sit on the sink, inevitably in a wet spot. With my feet on the trashcan and dog in lap, I creep on Facebook.
I am getting better. Slowly.
Much to the delight of people who like to knock on bathroom doors.
“You know, my brother used to smoke three packs a day,” said a kind old lady, finding me out by my pillar later that afternoon.
She let the words hang in the air like haze from her brother’s Marlboros.
I didn’t say anything.
“Yup, he has COPD now.”
I didn’t have the heart to tell her I don’t smoke.
“He can’t even walk up the stairs.”
I nodded, knowing it was time to chime in with something, anything.
“Arrrrrr… ragweed!” I said, waving a fist in the air.
She smiled, a bit confused. And moved on. Leaving me finally alone in my secret place.
