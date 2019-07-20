One’s emotional response to an event is not always predictable.
“Mom, are you …”
The girl paused mid-ask. So strange was the inquiry, she hesitated to put words to it. But she pushed through.
“... are you crying, right now?”
“Little bit,” I said, grabbing away the tears gathering in the corners of my eyes.
All three of my children, and husband too, were now looking at me like I was a science experiment and they were eager to see what would happen next.
It was admittedly an odd reaction to have entering a gift shop. And it didn’t end there. More tears came, much too many to grab away with fingertips. Then came the laughing, because I thought it was funny that I was crying. Then more tears. Then … I started clapping my hands, something I do when I am particularly excited. And I jumped up and down, but just a tiny, tiny bit.
“My name is ‘Martha’ ...” I said, turning to the shop owner, as I was lucid enough to know an explanation, even one through tears and laughter, was due. “... and my name is never ever printed on anything. And now here I am and everything says my name.”
The shop owner smiled warmly the way people do when receiving information from a lunatic and nodded politely.
All my life I had wanted to visit Martha’s Vineyard. Which, fun fact, does not have any vineyards on it. Not a single one. At first this misnomer annoyed me, but the more I thought about it, the more delighted I became by the idea that my island has played a big joke on everyone. Like Greenland covered in ice. My island was a practical joker, and I loved it.
I began scooping up Martha shirts. I put a Martha hat on my head. A Martha mug in my hand.
I was making up for every time I had spun the keychain rack at a tourist trap only to find Maria, Marissa and a whole hook full of Matildas.
I bought my Martha magnet. A pack of Martha postcards. And, of course, a Martha snowglobe.
The shop owner was not the only one to learn that day that there was a girl on the island named Martha. Like a new convert or a member of a CrossFit gym, I looked for every opportunity to share the good news.
I told the lady at the next gift shop too.
And the little old man stuck in the tourist kiosk at the center of town.
And the cashier at the market.
And the gal at the lighthouse.
And if Martha’s Vineyard had a vineyard I would have told the winemaker and crew there too, but I didn’t.
Because Martha’s Vineyard doesn’t have a vineyard.
Just wonderful mugs and shirts. And that is just fine with me.
