I realize just how fantastically lazy I am on sunny days.
“Oh God, look at those people,” I said.
Hubby took a sip of his coffee and nodded at the numbered runners jogging along the main street.
The rain spell that had been our spring had finally broken. The sun was out. People were out. And I should be happy. And I WAS happy... to a point.
“Ugh, this is making me feel like we should go do something. Like buy paddle boards and ...”
“I am not doing that,” said hubby, snatching the words from the air before they had a chance to land and stick anywhere.
I appreciated the man’s swift convictions. He has been with me long enough to know you have to nip these things in the bud.
I can get some hare brain let’s-get-fresh-air ideas, like the time I rented a 6-person bicycle contraption and insisted our family (most of whom had legs too short to reach the pedals) transverse a park overrun with psychotic geese.
He knew a response anything short of “heck no” and he’d be at an EMS store with credit card in hand faster than you can say, “climbing harness with chalk bag.”
Please remember I work at a gym so people are quite literally running, biking and burpee-ing all around me, all the time. But sunny days everyone leaves the gym to bring their constitutionals to the streets.
“Look, there’s Amy,” I said, pointing to a woman from my kid’s school.
She was wearing a reflective vest and waving a baton at the runners like they were tiny sweaty planes coming in for a landing.
“And I bet it is for a good cause too,” I said, feeling the weight of guilt and self-disgust that comes in the realization you have not once ran to stop diabetes, biked for M.S. or leaped through the mud for prostate cancer.
Performance anxiety. That’s what I feel on sunny days. Like I have failed Mother Nature if I do not romp in her splendor properly, or volunteer while others romp, like Amy.
I should have planned better. At the very least, hit an open air farmer’s market somewhere and hauled home a bundle of spinach to keep for a while in the crisper drawer.
School will be out soon and then my days of running will begin. Running to the playground. Running to the pool. Running to the park. Kids make me a better person, I guess.
The weather came on the car radio.
“Ugh, it is supposed to rain again,” announced hubby. “Is it ever going to stop?”
I took a breath and relaxed. I was off the hook.
Rainy days don’t expect much from me.
And I will use the next one to put together an action plan.
Sunny days, I know you are ahead. Next time, I will be ready.
