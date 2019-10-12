It was time for our biannual shaming and inquiry.
“I really hope you guys have been doing a good job brushing ... you guys have been doing a good job, right? Right?”
There was a general murmur of agreement from the company assembled in the minivan.
“And flossing too, right? With those nice sticks I buy.”
It’s a daunting prospect to have one’s parental failures examined under a magnifying scope, literally. Truth is, I only talk to my kids about oral hygiene twice a year. On the way to and from the dentist.
Then, for the next six months, they are left to their own devices, bringing me into the equation only when their bathroom is out of toothpaste or some sort of “he’s been using my toothbrush because he lost his” bathroom brawl breaks out.
Otherwise, like a back molar, I am kept in the dark.
“Twice a day, right? Hey ... I am talking to you. Everyone better be brushing their teeth in the morning. Not just at night! Everyone hear me?...”
For the record, no one hears me.
“... because if you aren’t brushing twice a day, you need to start.”
I was talking to myself, but really, that was the person I most wanted to guilt and shame anyway.
Why hadn’t I dropped money on electric toothbrushes for everyone?
You have free articles remaining.
It’s been 15 years and I still haven’t put one of those egg timers in the bathroom to clock brush time.
And remember that week we ran out of floss sticks? No one flossed for days.
Should they still be on chewable fluoride? Or does that stop at a certain age? Or maybe fluoride is bad for you now, like plastic water bottles and turkey bacon?
Working through the mental interrogation, we pulled into the lot and walked inside.
The place is like a giant fun house, murals, video games and balloons.
And all the instruments have cutesy names, like “Mr. Swizzel McTickle Tooth” and “Peek-A-Boo Not At All Pokie Thing.”
“Mom, he needs to do a better job brushing up by his gums,” called the dental hygienist over to me as she worked.
“You hear that, bud?” I called back to the boy under her spotlight. “You need to do a better job brushing up by your gums.”
Showing her I was the sort of mom who meant business, I sprayed out admonishments to the members of my tribe like “Mr. Swizzle McTickle Tooth” sprays water.
Then, three color-changing pencils later, we were back in the minivan driving home.
“I hope everyone was paying attention to what was said in there!”
And then adding just to myself, “We’ll talk about this again later ... in roughly six months.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.