Column: A seed of Satan in our midst?

There are things you don’t want to hear alone at night in a strange house.

“Oh no,” said the little boy. “You made it come alive!”

That would be one of them.

I don’t know about you. But I want nothing “coming alive.” Really ever.

A cry started in the other room. Not a normal cry. The pattern. The pitch. It was unnatural. Some might even call it evil. By “some” I mean me.

The little boy and girl I was babysitting emerged from the other room, the girl carrying a crying doll.

I don’t watch scary movies. Not even the previews. My own imagination is enough without Hollywood getting involved. And this had horror movie opening scene written all over it.

“Here,” she said, handing the blatting creature off to me.

I let it drop to the couch.

“What am I supposed to do with it?”

Both children, who get my company whenever my teen daughter can’t make her babysitting job, giggled, delighted at what had now become my predicament.