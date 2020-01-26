Column: A seed of Satan in our midst?

There are things you don’t want to hear alone at night in a strange house.
“Oh no,” said the little boy. “You made it come alive!”
That would be one of them.
I don’t know about you. But I want nothing “coming alive.” Really ever.
A cry started in the other room. Not a normal cry. The pattern. The pitch. It was unnatural. Some might even call it evil. By “some” I mean me.
The little boy and girl I was babysitting emerged from the other room, the girl carrying a crying doll.
I don’t watch scary movies. Not even the previews. My own imagination is enough without Hollywood getting involved. And this had horror movie opening scene written all over it.
“Here,” she said, handing the blatting creature off to me.
I let it drop to the couch.
“What am I supposed to do with it?”
Both children, who get my company whenever my teen daughter can’t make her babysitting job, giggled, delighted at what had now become my predicament.
Their smiles and laughter was unnerving. Young children are always smiling and laughing in horror movies, right before they come at you with a butcher knife.
“Leave it on the couch,” I said, trying some tough love. “It will stop. Just don’t touch it.”
But it didn’t stop.
I moved closer and looked into the creature’s cold, dead eyes.
And I saw tears. Real, actual water tears. It was like one of those holy relics that weep for the sins of humanity.
I jostled the stigmata baby in my arms like the human variety to no avail. My two charges were downright jubilant at this point.
“Let me find the batteries,” I said.
I poked around till discovering a hatch on the back of the head. But it wasn’t for batteries. It was a spout for water.
“Well, that explains the tears.”
Tears answered or not, I didn’t like this evil baby. I contemplated tossing it outside but was scared I would catch it through the plate glass window looking at me. Watching. Plotting.
I found a button on the evil baby and pushed it. Nothing happened. I jostled the baby some more. Nothing. Then I shoved a pacifier in its mouth and … quiet.
I placed the seed of Satan on the couch.
The incubus made raucous sucking sounds as it took the plastic pacifier to task. I sat at the table to make bead necklaces with the others, feeling we had come to a tentative peace … for now.
Of course the baby wasn’t evil. It was just a doll. That came alive. And cried real tears. Without batteries. That’s all perfectly explainable.
But maybe I should jot down a little something. A written record of sorts.
In case something should ever happen to the babysitter. People will know.
Martha Petteys writes a weekly column for The Post-Star. Write to her at petteyshome@gmail.com or visit her on Facebook.