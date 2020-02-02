Column: A part of the group

Twenty-three unread text messages.
All I had done was take a shower. Not even a long one. Just a regular shower.
And in that spanse of time, my phone had blown up. All because Donna needed to know if we wanted rice or mashed potatoes with our chicken.
This country isn’t shy about banning things. Plastic grocery bags. Jumbo sodas.
I’d like to add a few more to the list. The first, obviously, being people who say things like, “sorry, not sorry,” “I just did a thing” and “I can’t even right now.”
My close second: platoon-sized group texts. I am all for the cozy text grouping of three, maybe four. I use this size frequently to yell at my entire family in one swipe. But go beyond that number, and you’re just asking for trouble in the shower.
“Rice or mashed potatoes with the chicken?”
It was a text from Donna.
I made no attempt to answer. I tend to let group texts wear themselves out, like a wild animal on a chain before answering. I only get involved once all the energy has been expended, decisions have been made and everyone involved has settled down. I was starch neutral, so I ignored the query and stepped into the shower.
Apparently everyone else in the squad also stepped into their prospective showers as Donna didn’t get any response. So she tossed out the question again, this time adding a wildcard named cream cheese.
“Does everyone want mashed potatoes with cream cheese or rice with the stew?”
And that’s when things went sideways.
(BING)
“I like either.”
(BING)
“Can the kids have cream cheese?”
(BING)
“Or is white rice better.”
I hadn’t gotten to the shampoo and my phone sounded like it would vibrate clean off the cabinet.
(BING)
“Rice.”
(BING)
“Ok, rice it is.”
I moved on to conditioner wondering what emergency was unfolding — BING, BING, BING.
“I meant yes, they can have cream cheese.”
(BING)
I said “rice” to the question of what everyone would prefer. “It doesn’t matter to me.”
(BING)
“But personally I would prefer rice but my kids can have either. And it’s not a big deal to me.”
(BING)
“Which one do they like better rice or mashed potatoes?”
Hair still dripping I grabbed the phone bracing for whatever news it had to share.
White rice, it said.
I shook my head. I can’t even right now.
Martha Petteys writes a weekly column for The Post-Star. Write to her at petteyshome@gmail.com or visit her on Facebook.