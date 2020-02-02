Column: A part of the group

Martha Petteys Follow Martha Petteys Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Twenty-three unread text messages.

All I had done was take a shower. Not even a long one. Just a regular shower.

And in that spanse of time, my phone had blown up. All because Donna needed to know if we wanted rice or mashed potatoes with our chicken.

This country isn’t shy about banning things. Plastic grocery bags. Jumbo sodas.

I’d like to add a few more to the list. The first, obviously, being people who say things like, “sorry, not sorry,” “I just did a thing” and “I can’t even right now.”

My close second: platoon-sized group texts. I am all for the cozy text grouping of three, maybe four. I use this size frequently to yell at my entire family in one swipe. But go beyond that number, and you’re just asking for trouble in the shower.

“Rice or mashed potatoes with the chicken?”

It was a text from Donna.

I made no attempt to answer. I tend to let group texts wear themselves out, like a wild animal on a chain before answering. I only get involved once all the energy has been expended, decisions have been made and everyone involved has settled down. I was starch neutral, so I ignored the query and stepped into the shower.