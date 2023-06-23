Wet weather and cold weather slowed me down. So did doctors’ appointments.

I’m still not finished planting all the gardens, or fencing them all.

We lost a lot of plants in the middle of May because of a pretty hard freeze. Many of the plants were inside the little green houses. I thought they were safe, but I was wrong.

Stuff happens.

I had relatives who grew produce and peaches down in Georgia when I was a child. My grandfather Hartley was a farm manager. It was a big operation. In fact he met my grandmother there. She ran the place’s post office.

My father asked what they did when a late freeze killed their crops. He told him, “We waited ‘till next year.”

They just figured that every so many years they’d have a killer freeze, and planned and budgeted accordingly.

They didn’t seem to suffer or worry too much about it. There was always plenty to do.

For the most, part we don’t work that way anymore. Everything in this modern way of doing things has been tied into finance, urbanization and all the regulations, rules and insurances that spring from that system.

Before World War II, life moved at a different pace. There were still banks, mortgages and government rules, but there were more localized economies as well. Peopled shared labor, equipment and space a lot more. It was called trading works.

Food and feed were also much more localized and yes, cash traded hands, but so did goods and services in barter.

More people worked for local small town business, farms, dairies, hardware stores and the like.

Today things are a lot more complicated. Most of our workplaces are a car trip away and owned by corporations and financial institutions.

The new homes that are being put in along our back road, that not so long ago was dirt with no electrical service, could easily fit into any suburban neighborhood in the country.

They are all the same, made the same, and financed the same. They are also facing pressure to go “all electric” just as if it were the ’50s and ’60s again. Heat pumps and induction stoves are the new key words.

Interestingly, those things are another induction to get us into reliance on big corporations, big energy and the financial industry.

I am an environmentalist. Going back to nature, being able to abide times of trouble locally, and consuming less from the corporate and financial worlds are my solutions.

I am suspect of the institutions that gave us the oil shock in the ’70s, and all of the shocks that followed while they made record profits each time. Now folks are more reliant on and indebted to them than ever.

Even though we’re a little behind in the gardens, we’re still filling them up. Instead of planning for mid-July as being the beginning of the major harvesting period, we’re looking at August instead.

Some years it just turns out that we are growing for canning and freezing much more than for market and canning. This, I think, is one of those years.

I’m pretty sure we'll get by. I don’t think we’ll suffer or worry about it too much.

Forrest Hartley lives in Hadley, N.Y. Leave a message at new_americangothic@yahoo.com.