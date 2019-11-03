Coupons changed my life. I always tell people, I use to use them here and there, but never saved the maximum amount of money that I could. I thought I knew and understood, but I didn’t realize I actually had a lot to learn about using coupons. Once I started learning, I couldn’t wait to share and help others save money.
There is a lot of information out there on how to use coupons, and it can seem overwhelming. Here are some tips to help introduce it to you, and help you get started saving money for your family!
You can actually print money for free: Now that I have your attention, no you can’t print money. But you can print coupons, and to me that is free money. There are websites dedicated to printing coupons for your favorite products. Look around and find the websites that you find easy to search through.
Use Apps on your phone to save even more money:Everything can be done on your smartphone today. There are many many coupon or money saving apps that can save you even more money when shopping. Favado, Ibotta and or Checkout51 are some great apps to get started with. These apps will save you money on top of using coupons! They are user friendly and easy to use. It is like signing up for a rebate app on your phone. The app will credit the account you have linked, and you will get money for shopping and buying certain items.
You have free articles remaining.
Coupons have a lot of information printed on them: Make sure anytime you get a coupon, you look it over before you use it. It has some important things you need to know before using it. When does it expire? Is it a store or manufacturer coupon? What is the face value of the coupon, and will it double or triple at a store? Is there a size requirement of the product I am purchasing? These are all the things you need to know before going to check out. You want to be prepared and know if the store accepts it, and how much you will save by using it.
Whatever you decide to do, you will start to save money. And once you master one way, you will find another. It will be a learning process, but one that is worth it in the long run.
In my monthly class at The Post-Star, I go into detail about using coupons, saving money, finding monthly deals and how it will benefit your family and your pocket book! Free giveaways during the class as well. We are in the process of setting up future dates for the coupon class. Feel free to call 518-742-3309 for more information.
