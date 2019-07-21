It is payday.
For some of us, by the time you get your paycheck, it is already spent. You have rent or a mortgage, car payments, insurance, childcare, groceries just to name a few.
Depending on how you get paid, it may be even more difficult to stretch a dollar. Weekly, bi-weekly or monthly, you have to plan ahead. However, budgeting your income is only the start. You must use other ways to save even more, and make your savings grow.
There are many ways to save money every time you need to purchase something. And some of these don’t include coupons. They do include some leg work, and this is where I come in to help.
As you know, I am a firm believer in shopping local. It helps the community, promotes small business and is vital to families in the area that needs that customer base. However, sometimes you can not get something local, and need to go online.
Anytime you shop online, whether it be a big box company or a small private seller, search for coupon codes.
Coupon codes are a computer generated code, consisting of letters or numbers that you can enter into a promotional box within a websites shopping cart. These are also called promo codes sometimes. This allows the consumer to obtain a discount on their purchase. Sometimes coupon codes are for free shipping as well. There are usually exclusions, so you must make sure you read the fine print.
Most times, retailers do not tell you about the coupon codes. As much as they want to offer coupon codes and discounts out of good faith, they will lose money when you use them. There are websites that are strictly used to find coupon/promo codes.
Retailmenot.com is a great source of discounts, coupon codes and savings. This website has trending deals and coupons for thousands of stores and companies. Check them here and there for updated changes in what they have to offer.
One of my favorite websites to save money on is Groupon.
Groupon is a deal of the day recommendation service for consumers. Every day, Groupon shares an electronic coupon for a restaurant or store in your city, recommending that local service while also offering you a 40 to 60% discount if you purchase that service.
This changes every 24 hours, so check often to see what amazing deals you can get your hands on. You can also search other areas by using a different ZIP code.
This comes in handy when you are on vacation or planning on going somewhere else. I am heading on a vacation at the end of the summer and I am already checking for discounts using that ZIP code or anything in the areas we will be traveling through.
In my class at The Post-Star, I go into detail about using coupons, saving money, finding monthly deals and how it will benefit your family and your pocket book! Free giveaways during the class as well. Please join me for my next class on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m. Call 518-742-3309 to sign up.
