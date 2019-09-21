Did you get up at 4 a.m. this morning to drive to the airport and enjoy seeing all of the beautiful balloons take flight? I had the pleasure of enjoying breakfast and balloons at a dear friend’s house. A beautiful view and some yummy food. A great gathering for sure! If you didn’t get up early, you may still see the balloons up in the air for the rest of today. Today wraps up the 47th Annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
When my children were younger, the balloon festival was something they enjoyed with my mom. She would grab them after school every year, head up to the airport and let them watch all of the beautiful balloons. They were even in a picture, helping with the balloon ropes, in The Post-Star one year. My mom to this day loves the balloon festival.
Now that fall weather has arrived, there are many other free or low cost things to do in our region. Remember, you don’t have to spend a lot of money to have fun with your family or friends. Going someplace, packing a lunch or snacks and making memories is important and thrifty.
Some of my favorite things to do around her during the fall are:
Adirondack Park: We live in the most beautiful part of the county, in my opinion. The Adirondack Park has 3,000 lakes and ponds, and over 30,000 miles of rivers and streams. Kayak, canoe, swim or fish, so many places to choose from. As I am sure you know, there are 46 high peaks you can hike, as well as other mountains not included in the 46 peaks. Depending on your hiking ability, pick a mountain, pack a lunch and head to the top. It takes hard work, determination and time, but the payoff is incredible and worth it.
Apple picking: If you live here, you pick apples every year. There are plenty of orchards to pick from and they include different things for families to enjoy. Some have pumpkins, apple cider donuts, corn mazes and hayrides. Call them, get some information and then head out for the day. Running around an orchard and eating a couple of apples is good for the soul.
Check out community websites for even more craft shows, concerts and gatherings. Plenty of free and low cost entertainment is out there if you look!
In my monthly class at The Post-Star, I go into detail about using coupons, saving money, finding monthly deals and how it will benefit your family and your pocket book! Free giveaways during the class as well. We are currently in the process of setting up a class! Feel free to call 518-742-3309, or go to poststar.com/couponclass to find out more information.
